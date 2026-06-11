Five weeks after the Devana Kandu deaths: what the recovery divers saw and what investigators want

In Italy, the dispute over who sanctioned the dive has sharpened around the University of Genoa. Lawyers for the victims' families argue the Maldives dives were tied to the university's academic activity and conducted with its knowledge on a recurring basis. The university has reactivated the online scientific profiles of Monica Montefalcone, the marine ecology professor who led the group, and researcher Muriel Oddenino, a step family lawyers may read as institutional acknowledgment, though the university has not accepted that the fatal dive was university business.