Why Maldivian scientists are missing from their own marine research

Huvadhoo is the clearest casualty. It is the second-largest atoll in the country and among the 10 largest in the world: roughly 3,152 square kilometres, 255 islands (Guinness world record holder), an outer rim of some 40 reef segments cut by deep channels, and administrative capitals 340 to 380 km from Malé. By any biological criterion, it should be a priority. It is instead among the least studied atolls in the country, not because the need is lower, but because it is too large and too far to survey annually from the capital on a central budget. When the consequences of the 2024 bleaching were assessed across the central atolls and Huvadhoo, the survey and the paper were foreign-led. On one recent occasion when Huvadhoo was prominent in the literature, it appeared as someone else's study site.