The lingering ghosts of Maldives

In the same way that a mother may tell her daughter tales of sea demons and spirits to protect her daughter from the ocean, a ruler may tell similarly frightening stories to keep the people in check. Is the island chief concerned that the people are raising suspicions about all his recently amassed coconut palms? A spirit haunts the coconut groves and it turns those who see it impotent. The chief's palms are unfortunately (or fortunately, for the chief) growing right where it is haunted. This is a simplification. Though the worlds we inhabited are starkly different, we may not be so entirely different from our ancestors. Neither are they from us. For every genuine fandithaveriya, there are bound to be charlatans. Those who claim knowledge over the esoteric mysteries and supposedly communed with the spirit world. To claim such knowledge and power is to place oneself at a unique position in the Maldivian class structure. These charlatans, like many of our politicians today, would deceive their communities and abuse their power. Why? For the same reasons one does it today. For prestige, power, and the material benefits. The charlatan need not toil under the boiling sun and fish nor travel perilous journeys as a trader. The more frightening the story is, the easier it is to control people.