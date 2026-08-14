MDP protest, presidential hopefuls and new judges

Former President Solih decided to seek the MDP's ticket for the 2028 presidential election, multiple media outlets reported, with sources saying he has been consulting other likely candidates and senior party figures this week. The primary field now includes former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail, backed by former President Nasheed, and party president Abdulla Shahid, who is heading to Addu on Friday to launch his campaign with two rallies. Former Vice President Faisal Naseem told Adhadhu in July that he has an interest in contesting. MDP aims to hold the primary next year. Fayyaz said on Aslu TV that he will win the race.