MDP protest, presidential hopefuls and new judges

Police stopped MDP's protest over rising prices from proceeding along Majeedhee Magu, blocking it at the social centre. Chairperson Nasheed, party president Abdulla Shahid and other leadership figures took part. Police barricaded the route without granting permission for the march, leading to scuffles when protesters attempted to push through, with riot police deploying shields to hold the line despite heavy rain. Nasheed told the protest that the dollar rate will keep rising the more the government tries to conceal the reasons for it.
Former President Solih decided to seek the MDP's ticket for the 2028 presidential election, multiple media outlets reported, with sources saying he has been consulting other likely candidates and senior party figures this week. The primary field now includes former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail, backed by former President Nasheed, and party president Abdulla Shahid, who is heading to Addu on Friday to launch his campaign with two rallies. Former Vice President Faisal Naseem told Adhadhu in July that he has an interest in contesting. MDP aims to hold the primary next year. Fayyaz said on Aslu TV that he will win the race.
The Judicial Service Commission approved the appointment of five new judges, two to the Civil Court and three to the Criminal Court: Mohamed Nishath, a former chief magistrate and Bar Council secretary general with over 15 years of legal experience, and Asiya Azeema, a former parliamentary legal officer, to the Civil Court; Sulaiman Mohamed, a former chief magistrate with over 12 years of experience, Ahmed Thaufeeq, a former senior public prosecutor with over 18 years of legal experience, and Mohamed Abdulla, a former senior public prosecutor with over 8 years of experience, to the Criminal Court.
The JSC reversed its decision to appoint Mohamed Raghib Ahmed as a Civil Court judge, after a further review of prior misconduct findings against him, including eight proven complaints from 2019 covering sexual harassment of two female court staff, altering court records, improper political activities and using his position to coerce a woman into marriage. Raghib, a former PNC lawyer, was dismissed as deputy environment minister in November 2024.
Dr Abdulla Fairoosh, a former assistant commissioner of police, resigned as state minister for homeland security, saying that he had decided after careful consideration that this was the right time to conclude his public service career. He had been at the ministry since October 2024, having previously served as state minister for higher education.
Galolhu North MP Mohamed Ibrahim ‘Kudu’ criticised the parliament's erratic scheduling, sharing messages showing a sitting was first confirmed late at night and then cancelled on Thursday morning.