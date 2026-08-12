The death of Sgt Mahudhee: what the records show

Mahudhee led an eight-man MNDF dive team into the Vaavu Atoll cave system on 16 May to recover the bodies of the Italian divers lost inside two days earlier. According to accounts given to his family by divers involved and dive footage shown to the family by the MNDF, the pocket holding the guide line that connected him to the other divers came loose. He became separated from the team inside the cave. Two divers were behind him. One panicked and froze. The other followed him into the cave's second chamber. But with his own line at its end and air running low, he also left.