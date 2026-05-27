Sergeant Mahudhee: the Coast Guard diver they called Boava

"I still can't believe he would be the first to leave," she said. "The last time I saw him, he gave me his usual bubbly happy smile before driving away. Who knew that would be the last day I would see him?" Another cousin described him as "a deeply loving, kind-hearted and gentle person" who, even in the final moments of his life, "acted with immense courage, sacrificing himself and placing the nation above his own life".