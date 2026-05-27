Measles outbreak, Eid festivities and safari raid

The measles outbreak rose to nine confirmed cases with two new infections this week, the Health Protection Agency said. Six of the nine cases were detected this month. Five cases remain under active investigation and HPA is monitoring 128 contacts identified through those cases. The agency urged anyone with fever and rash to seek medical care promptly, isolate while awaiting test results, and avoid crowded places if symptoms are present. Measles is currently spreading in neighbouring countries and globally. The Maldives had previously been certified measles-free.
President Muizzu urged Maldivians to stay within the bounds of Islamic principles and avoid practices alien to Maldivian customs in celebrating Eid al-Adha. The true essence of Eid lay in piety and renewed commitment to faith, he said, calling on the public to instil moral values in young people and find personal fulfilment in bringing joy to the vulnerable. Eid prayers were to be be held at four main venues in Greater Malé – Maafannu Stadium, Villimalé Football Stadium, the synthetic track in Hulhumalé Phase 1, and Hassan Adam Mosque in Hulhumalé Phase 2 – along with an open-air prayer area in central Malé and 25 mosques across the capital region. Police announced road closures around Maafannu Stadium from 6am until prayers conclude, and daily 3pm-to-6pm closures across the four-day holiday at Sultan Park, the marble area of the Islamic Centre, Republic Square and Izzuddeen Jetty. "Eid Haveeru" events for children will run at Republic Square, Hulhumalé Central Park, Hiya Park and Villimalé Football Stadium.
Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals on a safari vessel found carrying 207 bottles of alcohol and around 4.43 grams of suspected drugs,. MD Fazli Rabi, 25, and MD Shahjahan Sawal, 36, were detained on May 24 in a joint operation by the Drug Enforcement and Counter Narcotics Intelligence units. A substantial sum of Maldivian Rufiyaa and US dollars was also seized. Both were remanded to 15 days in custody by the court.
HDC closed Hulhumalé's wooden jetty after a cargo barge collided with it while attempting to dock, causing significant damage. The corporation said the jetty was unsafe to use and would remain closed pending safety assessments and repairs. The lakudi jetty, adjacent to the Hulhumalé ferry terminal, is heavily used by resort launches arriving in and departing from the capital region.
Visit Maldives is taking part in ITB China 2026 in Shanghai from May 26 to 28, the tourism marketing body said. The B2B travel trade fair targets the Chinese outbound market and brings VMC into pre-scheduled meetings with tour operators, online travel agencies and MICE planners across the luxury, family, honeymoon, wellness, diving and cultural travel segments. China remains one of the Maldives' largest source markets for tourist arrivals.
Government salaries and allowances will be paid on May 28 and May 31, the finance ministry and SOEs said. The split timing reflects the Eid al-Adha holiday closures – government offices have been shut since May 22 and reopen May 31, with banks only open on May 28 during the holiday period. Salaries will be credited on the bank-open Thursday (May 28) and again when offices reopen (May 31). The ministry said the schedule remains in line with public finance regulations, which require monthly salaries to be paid within the last three working days of the month.