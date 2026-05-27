Measles outbreak, Eid festivities and safari raid

President Muizzu urged Maldivians to stay within the bounds of Islamic principles and avoid practices alien to Maldivian customs in celebrating Eid al-Adha. The true essence of Eid lay in piety and renewed commitment to faith, he said, calling on the public to instil moral values in young people and find personal fulfilment in bringing joy to the vulnerable. Eid prayers were to be be held at four main venues in Greater Malé – Maafannu Stadium, Villimalé Football Stadium, the synthetic track in Hulhumalé Phase 1, and Hassan Adam Mosque in Hulhumalé Phase 2 – along with an open-air prayer area in central Malé and 25 mosques across the capital region. Police announced road closures around Maafannu Stadium from 6am until prayers conclude, and daily 3pm-to-6pm closures across the four-day holiday at Sultan Park, the marble area of the Islamic Centre, Republic Square and Izzuddeen Jetty. "Eid Haveeru" events for children will run at Republic Square, Hulhumalé Central Park, Hiya Park and Villimalé Football Stadium.