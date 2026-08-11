Monsoon rains, rate reporting and Yameen's choice

The Met Office warned of strengthening southwest monsoon conditions over the next two days with widespread rain, heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across the country.
Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed blamed media headlines for driving up the black market dollar rate, saying reports stating the daily rate as MVR21 or 22 cause the market to react and amount to panic-inducing fake news. The remarks came at a government economic forum on the state broadcaster. Inner Maldives CEO Mohamed Firaq, speaking at the same forum, countered that businesses can access all the dollars they need at a 35 per cent premium. He called for moving toward a single-currency economy to address structural dollar shortages and illegal foreign exchange dealing.
Former President Yameen said he would still choose President Muizzu over the MDP at any time, despite heavily criticising the current government over alleged corruption, constitutional violations and mass hiring at state companies. Yameen, who recently joined an alliance with former presidents Nasheed and Solih from the MDP, said he does not believe Muizzu can win re-election in 2028 given the government's poor showing in recent polls and expressed confidence his own name will appear on the ballot.
Malé City Council passed a resolution handing the wet market development project to the fisheries ministry on condition it is completed within 30 months and returned to the council, with designs shared throughout and no portion of the 17,558 square foot site allocated to any other party. Mayor Adam Azim said the existing fish market is unsafe and inadequate, and that an ACC complaint was filed in December 2025 following an audit of the project, pushing back against government claims that the council had withheld cooperation.
Thinadhoo Mayor Saud Ali was summoned to police over allegations that false information was given to government bodies during the process of granting Thinadhoo city status. Saud told Adhadhu the summons was politically arranged and showed the extent to which people in powerful positions can influence courts and other institutions, naming Thinadhoo North MP Saudulla Hilmy from the ruling PNC. Saudulla has alleged the council falsified population figures from 2022 and that Thinadhoo's real population is under 8,000.
Sixty per cent of doctors working in the Maldives are foreign, Health Minister Geela Ali told parliament. She said more than 12,000 people work in health services, over 7,000 in the atolls and more than 5,000 in Malé, of whom more than 3,400 are expatriates.
Six people were rescued after the diving dhoni Urafaa ran aground on the reef west of Nolhivaranfaru. They were taken to the island by a local dinghy.
Parliament's general committee took its meeting on MPs' medical insurance behind closed doors, accusing the media of misreporting what members said at an earlier session. Chair Mohamed Shahid said members had raised difficulties in the cover Allied provides under the agreed terms, not what was reported.
The infrastructure ministry has changed the route for the bridge linking Hithadhoo to Hulhudhoo and Meedhoo in Addu, to a northern route that would reclaim a large part of the reef, Adhadhu reported. Mayor Ali Nizar said about 90 per cent of the structure from Hithadhoo's lagoon would run as causeway over the reef, an area that includes shark and manta points used by divers, and that the government appeared to be seeking public opposition as a reason not to proceed.
The National Careers Service launched the "My Career Portal" connecting jobseekers, employers and career advisers on a single platform offering job listings, career guidance, pathway planning and milestone tracking, funded by the World Bank's SAILS project.
Kulhudhuffushi City Council distributed its annual MVR100,000 (US$6,485) school grant to the city's three government schools.