Monsoon rains, rate reporting and Yameen's choice

Former President Yameen said he would still choose President Muizzu over the MDP at any time, despite heavily criticising the current government over alleged corruption, constitutional violations and mass hiring at state companies. Yameen, who recently joined an alliance with former presidents Nasheed and Solih from the MDP, said he does not believe Muizzu can win re-election in 2028 given the government's poor showing in recent polls and expressed confidence his own name will appear on the ballot.