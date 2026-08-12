Land bill, resort exchange and no arson

Prosecutor General Abbas Shareef said cases would reach court 60 per cent faster, giving as an example a set of 25 files sent by the ACC that currently takes two to three months to review and which he said AI could process in a day. He said 140 of the office's 199 staff do not yet have devices to work remotely and the office has no offsite backup server, both to be addressed within 100 days. The office also launched a practitioner's guide to evidence, a new website it said brings it into full RTI compliance, the eDhoroashi portal and Lethun, an app holding laws, regulations and appellate rulings.