NGOs object, dollar forum and fuel loan

MDP said 16 health projects it awarded in government were stopped on the health ministry's instruction, among them hospital projects at Ihavandhoo, Kelaa and Funadhoo and health centres at Kanditheemu, Inguraidhoo, Feeali, Foddhoo and Kudafari. It said the contracts were cancelled while work was at various stages and that contractors' bills for work already done went unpaid. Contracts for the Kuwait Fund hospital projects at Thulusdhoo, Velidhoo and Milandhoo were cancelled on 11 March 2025, and the Indian contractor has claimed more than MVR70 million in compensation. Work on the Laamu Gan tertiary hospital and Gaddhoo hospital, financed through Spain's Exim Bank via MTCC, was also stopped. Of three hospitals to be built with US$50 million from the Saudi Fund for Development, two locations have been changed: Nilandhoo in Faafu in place of Rasdhoo, and Fonadhoo in Laamu in place of Manadhoo. MDP said the projects have since been given to state companies and others at higher prices than it awarded them, and that its own awards went through the National Tender Board.