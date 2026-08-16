Petition threshold, Shahid campaign and offshore booking

Speaking on The Pulse podcast, President Muizzu said most projects undertaken by his administration would be completed in 2027 and that a schedule had been drawn up to ensure completion. He acknowledged delays and slow progress, but said he expected work to resume once economic challenges were overcome. Muizzu also said his administration had to "almost start from zero” the Thilamalé bridge, claiming that no practical work was visible between Malé and Vilimalé when he took office. The project began in 2022 and included manufacturing components at a worksite in Gulhifalhu. In 2023, the contractor Afcons claimed to have built the world’s tallest precast segment.