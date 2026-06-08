El Niño is coming. Here's what it means for the Maldives.

The IOD is its own natural cycle, independent of what happens in the Pacific. But El Niño and La Niña can influence it. As El Niño develops, it tends to alter wind patterns over the Indian Ocean in a way that nudges the IOD toward its positive, warmer phase. When that happens, the two drivers stack on top of each other, and the effects on the Maldives are compounded. La Niña, on the other hand, tends to push the IOD in the opposite direction, which can actually dampen conditions locally.