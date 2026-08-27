'No one can definitively explain': fish exports hit 16-year low

“But purely talking about science, during an El Niño, sea surface temperatures do rise. It is one reason that contributes to low catch. It becomes harder to catch fish from shallow waters. This is because there is a thermocline below the surface where the plankton aggregate, this is where the small fish also aggregate and the tuna also feeds. When the upper layers get hotter, this line will move deeper. The plankton will go deeper and the rest of the food chain follows."