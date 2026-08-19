'Bloated' workforce, council meetings and paid promoters

Parliament voted 56-10 to remove the rule barring a second petition seeking the same action as one already before it, allowing any number of petitions on the same matter. The change follows the counter-petition calling for the council land bill to be passed being sent to committee at 855 signatures, which Adhadhu reported was done in error, leaving it unable to reach the 2,100 needed for a floor debate. Opposition MP Meekail Naseem said the change was aimed at stopping the petition against the land bill. MP Mauroof Zakir said it was an attempt to counter or neutralise petitions raising people's concerns.