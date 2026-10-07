Parole purge, asset seizure and president's finances

Alleged Addu drug kingpin Abdulla Ibrahim 'Abucha' was returned to custody after the parole board reversed its decision to release him on the government's instruction. President Muizzu then removed six of the board's eight members, Home Minister Ali Ihusaan told the press. Abucha was sentenced in May last year to 25 years for attempting to import nearly 80kg of drugs. Drug traffickers are only eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of their longest sentence. Ihusaan said the board had not properly considered the legal requirements. He said the government had found no evidence the members acted in bad faith and would not name them. The board cannot process parole decisions until new members are appointed and the government plans to amend the 2013 parole law, he said.