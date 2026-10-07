Parole purge, asset seizure and president's finances

Alleged Addu drug kingpin Abdulla Ibrahim 'Abucha' was returned to custody after the parole board reversed its decision to release him on the government's instruction. President Muizzu then removed six of the board's eight members, Home Minister Ali Ihusaan told the press. Abucha was sentenced in May last year to 25 years for attempting to import nearly 80kg of drugs. Drug traffickers are only eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of their longest sentence. Ihusaan said the board had not properly considered the legal requirements. He said the government had found no evidence the members acted in bad faith and would not name them. The board cannot process parole decisions until new members are appointed and the government plans to amend the 2013 parole law, he said.
Parliament debated government legislation on establishing a legal framework for seizing assets derived from serious crimes, including drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism, murder and corruption. The PG would be able to seek civil forfeiture even without a criminal conviction if assets can be shown on a civil standard to be criminally obtained. The bill also provides for covert court-ordered bank account monitoring for up to three months, creates a Recovery Assets Fund, and requires an Asset Management Authority to be established within 30 days of the law taking effect.
The President's Office called an Adhadhu report that it had refused to release President Muizzu's asset declarations "categorically false", saying his declaration was available on its website, and accused the outlet of spreading lies for political purposes. The declaration, dated 18 May 2026, lists MVR285,024 (US$18,484) in salary, MVR240,000 in rent from his Hulhumalé row house and an MVR180,000 gift from family over the preceding six months, along with MVR1.89 million in bank accounts and a MVR1.32 million loan from Maldives Finance Leasing Company. First Lady Sajidha Mohamed received MVR200,000 in allowances, MVR78,000 in salary from Dhimyath Pvt Ltd and MVR4,927 as a health ministry consultant.
A man from Gaaf Dhaal Gadhdhoo was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined MVR100,000 for trafficking diamorphine and alcohol from a farm he operated on the uninhabited island of Gan in the same atoll, after police raided the site in 2021. He is the fourth person sentenced to 25 years for diamorphine trafficking in the past four months.
Police searched four foreigners, a Maldivian, a shop and a foreigner's residence in an operation targeting unlicensed banking services and illegal foreign currency trading. The operation was carried out by the economic crime department's complex financial investigations unit with the task force. Police did not say whether anyone was arrested.
A person fell from Udhares Tower 8 in Hulhumale Phase 2 and sustained severe head injuries, with police responding to the scene. Their condition remains unknown.
Ahmed Mishhaq, 45, of Gaaf Alif Kolamaafushi died after falling ill on the uninhabited island of Kalhehuttaa, where he had gone to prepare for a TVM programme shoot. His death was confirmed by the atoll hospital and police are investigating.
ACC sought money laundering charges against Montilian International, a company linked to former Vice President Adeeb's family. It was used to launder MMPRC corruption proceeds, the commission said, citing US$150,000 deposited into the company via two SOF cheques with knowledge that the funds were criminally obtained. The company, now being wound up, was one of three vehicles used in the MMPRC scandal alongside SOF and Millennium Capital.
MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim submitted a parliamentary question to Foreign Minister Irthisham Adam asking for the total number of foreign service staff appointed across all grades, their specific roles, and the reasons for appointing outsiders to diplomatic missions and consular posts instead of career foreign ministry staff. The question comes as the government has repeatedly refused to disclose its total political appointee numbers despite an Information Commissioner order requiring the President's Office to do so within 14 days.
Muizzu instructed cabinet ministers and heads of state-owned enterprises to swiftly resume numerous stalled development projects, saying solutions had been found for material shortages caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The instruction came at a cabinet working session reviewing progress on his election pledges and projects across the islands.
MTCC launched an MVR18.98 million project to build six finger jetties at Malé's northern harbour: three 25 metres long and three 15 metres long, all six metres wide. The jetties will ease congestion and spare passengers from having to climb across one launch to reach another moored further out, MTCC said.
The defence ministry held talks with the Montana National Guard on expanding emergency response cooperation and joint training opportunities. The visit follows a 2020 military cooperation framework agreement and a 2022 State Partnership Program arrangement between the two sides.
Atmosphere Foundation's Zero to Divemaster scholarship programme graduated its second batch of 10 Maldivian youth, five women and five men, bringing the total trained under the programme to 20, with nine of the first ten graduates already employed at resorts, safari vessels and dive centres across the country.