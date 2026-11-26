Homeland Security Minister Ihusaan denied plans to ban social media for the public. But consultations are taking place on social media restrictions for children under 16, to be introduced before July, with a proposed verification for users aged 10 and above through eFaas. At the same press conference, Ihusaan also said discussions were ongoing to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12. The measure is intended to be part of a wide ranging rehabilitation effort for minors involved in crime rather than seeking punitive penalties, he said.
Manta Air shut down its ATR operations and made all pilots and cabin crew on its ATR fleet redundant from 19 November, according to a notice to staff signed by deputy CEO Ahmed Maumoon, which shared with media outlets including the Maldives Independent. The airline cited the end of a wet-lease operation with Pakistan's South Air and continuing engine and technical problems with its ATR aircraft. It said there was "no longer a sustainable basis" to keep flying them. Staff were offered the option of resigning voluntarily by 5pm on 18 November, in return for a payment equal to what they would have received for their notice period. Manta began ATR flights to Kudahuvadhoo in February 2019 and later added Dharavandhoo, Madivaru, Kooddoo and Ifuru.
Parliament confirmed former High Court judge Ali Sameer, President Muizzu's nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, with bipartisan support of 55 votes and none against. Sameer served as a High Court judge from 2011 until resigning in April 2022 amid disciplinary proceedings against several judges for accepting government flats at special rates. He went on to serve as deputy prosecutor general from 2022 to 2024.
A 37-year-old woman gave birth out of wedlock in the toilet of her home in Villimalé on Monday and called the hospital afterwards, police said. A doctor and a nurse went to the house and took the mother and newborn boy to hospital by ambulance, where staff found she was carrying twins and delivered the second baby, who was stillborn. The first baby is healthy, police said, citing the hospital, adding that the case is under investigation.
The government submitted wide-ranging amendments to the Judicature Act that would re-establish the Judicial Council, an 11-member body chaired by the Chief Justice that sets judicial policy, and move the Department of Judicial Administration from under the Judicial Service Commission to the council as its secretariat. The bill would also abolish the Hulhumalé magistrate court, increase the number of High Court judges from 11 to 15, cut the deadline for filing appeals from lower courts from 90 days to 30, require all High Court hearings to be held in open session except in constitutional cases or where exempted by law, and require a resident judge on every inhabited island. It would also introduce penalties for contempt of court outside the courtroom of up to MVR100,000 (US$6,485) in fines or three months in jail.
The Criminal Court rejected pre-trial motions to dismiss the qazf charges against former President's Office staffer Esha Ashraf and decided to proceed with the trial. The court concluded the pre-trial proceedings, held behind closed doors, on Wednesday and will move on to hearing witnesses, Dhauru reported. Her lawyers said prosecutors had now disclosed statements and a police investigation report that had previously been withheld.
Police are investigating an attempt to break into a Bank of Maldives ATM in Gaafu Dhaalu Vaadhoo, after a video circulating on social media showed a person forcing a metal broomstick into the machine's cash dispenser. No one has been arrested, police said.
The infrastructure ministry does not have a development plan for the reclaimed area on top of the Fishimathi Moolekede wetland area next to Addu Nature Park, but is set to proceed with the second phase of reclamation this November, a structural engineer from the ministry told parliament's climate change committee.
India's external affairs ministry asked the Maldives High Commission to respond to remarks by State Minister Ahmed Nazim, who said in a leaked audio recording that the Indian government was working to obstruct the Rasmalé project, Adhadhu reported.
Parliament voted to extend its current session until 15 December to complete pending legislation, including a new immigration bill and real estate bill required for the Rasmalé project. Majlis was due to break for recess at the end of November prior to the vote.
The Maldives Media and Broadcasting Commission opened applications for the government's annual grant for private media outlets until 3 December. The application can be submitted through the media app portal inside onegov, the commission said. A guideline requires outlets to have operated for at least a year, contribute to the pension scheme and hold a tax clearance report to be eligible for the grant.
New central bank rules for money changers took effect. Licences to buy and sell foreign currency for the public will now go only to companies set up for that business alone whose beneficial owners are Maldivian, and each corporate group may hold only one. Under the regulation: Licences last five years, and each licensee must lodge a security deposit of US$200,000 with the MMA, plus US$100,000 for every branch. The MVR50,000 cap on cash transactions per customer per day stays. Anything above it must go through the business's main bank account. Foreign currency left over at the end of each day must be deposited in the bank the next working day. Rates must be shown on a digital board, every transaction needs an official receipt, and records must be kept for five years. Breaches carry fines of MVR10,000 to MVR1 million and can lead to a licence being suspended or revoked. If a fine is unpaid after 90 days, the MMA can have government services cut off and refer the case for criminal investigation. Resorts may sell foreign currency to their own guests. Commercial banks are exempt.
Forty-one babies born at between 23 and 26 weeks of pregnancy survived to leave IGMH's neonatal intensive care unit since 2017, according to figures the hospital released for World Prematurity Day. Twenty-eight of them were born from 2020 onwards, compared with 13 in the three years before. The youngest was born at 23 weeks in 2017, weighing 630 grammes, and the lightest weighed 500 grammes at 25 weeks in 2020. Survival alone is not enough, the hospital said, calling for infection prevention, nutrition support, developmental care and structured follow-up after discharge.