New central bank rules for money changers took effect. Licences to buy and sell foreign currency for the public will now go only to companies set up for that business alone whose beneficial owners are Maldivian, and each corporate group may hold only one. Under the regulation: Licences last five years, and each licensee must lodge a security deposit of US$200,000 with the MMA, plus US$100,000 for every branch. The MVR50,000 cap on cash transactions per customer per day stays. Anything above it must go through the business's main bank account. Foreign currency left over at the end of each day must be deposited in the bank the next working day. Rates must be shown on a digital board, every transaction needs an official receipt, and records must be kept for five years. Breaches carry fines of MVR10,000 to MVR1 million and can lead to a licence being suspended or revoked. If a fine is unpaid after 90 days, the MMA can have government services cut off and refer the case for criminal investigation. Resorts may sell foreign currency to their own guests. Commercial banks are exempt.