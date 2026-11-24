Capital punishment in the Maldives: how the world responded to Yameen and Muizzu
The diplomatic pressure Yameen faced has largely not returned under Muizzu.
Artwork: Dosain
4 hours ago
On the surface, the efforts of President Abdulla Yameen and President Dr Mohamed Muizzu to resume executions met with similar international opposition. But a closer examination reveals a striking irony. International opposition to Yameen’s efforts was considerably more extensive, coordinated and forceful. Yet it is Muizzu who has gone further in expanding the scope of capital punishment and advancing legislation to facilitate executions.
On 18 November 2026, the People’s Majlis voted 56–0 to accept for further consideration the government-sponsored Bill on Sentencing and Enforcement of the Death Penalty. The proposed legislation establishes a legal framework for imposing and carrying out death sentences, including judicial safeguards and a seven-member panel to oversee executions. It designates hanging as the sole method of execution, with the Maldives Correctional Service responsible for implementation. If passed, the bill would, in effect, end the country’s de facto moratorium on capital punishment, which has now lasted for over 70 years.
Capital punishment has never been formally abolished in the Maldives. The current Penal Code, ratified in 2014, retains the death penalty for certain offences, including murder. Moreover, it allows judges to impose capital punishment for offences punishable by death under Islamic sharia. Yet since the country’s transition to democracy in 2008, only Yameen and Muizzu’s administrations have actively sought to resume executions.
By contrast, the two Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) administrations, led by Mohamed Nasheed (2008–2012) and Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (2018–2023), either opposed capital punishment in principle or committed to maintaining the moratorium. The interim government of Mohamed Waheed Hassan (2012–2013), which assumed power following Nasheed’s resignation under controversial circumstances, pursued the idea after the murder of MP Afrasheem Ali in October 2012, announcing plans for implementing legislation but left office without following through.
The Maldives’ efforts to resume executions under presidents Muizzu and Yameen stand in contrast to the broader global trend towards the abolition of capital punishment. This trend was reflected in a November 2026 vote in the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee on a draft resolution calling for a global moratorium on executions, which the Maldives opposed alongside 32 other countries, while 133 voted in favour and 16 abstained. Against this backdrop, the Yameen and Muizzu administrations have attracted criticism from foreign governments and international human rights organisations. Yet the nature and intensity of the international response have differed considerably, as an examination of the reactions to both administrations will illustrate.
The international response to Yameen
Curiously, Yameen appears in recent years to have had a change of heart regarding the implementation of the death penalty, citing a newfound concern for judicial integrity. He now argues that the country’s courts lack the impartiality to be entrusted with imposing death sentences. Whether this reflects a sincere shift of perspective or simply another position at odds with Muizzu, from whom he is politically estranged, remains open to interpretation.
Yameen’s record in office tells a different story. He actively pursued the resumption of executions despite repeated concerns about the independence and impartiality of the Maldivian judiciary during his administration. Indeed, his advocacy for capital punishment predated his presidency. During his 2013 election campaign, he argued that implementing the death penalty was necessary to address the country’s rising murder rate. Once in office, he moved swiftly to fulfil that pledge.
In January 2014, Home Minister Umar Naseer ordered preparations to resume executions. In April, Yameen ratified the current Penal Code, which retained capital punishment. That same month, his administration introduced the Regulation on Investigation and Execution of Sentence for Wilful Murder (2014/R-33), establishing lethal injection as the method of execution (hanging was subsequently added as an alternative in June 2016). The regulations permitted executions once judicial appeals had been exhausted, subject to the wishes of the victim’s heirs under the Islamic principle of qisas. They also allowed death sentences for offences committed by minors, with executions deferred until they reached adulthood.
International opposition followed swiftly. Amnesty International condemned the initial preparations in January 2014, while the UN Human Rights Office and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton criticised the April regulations, calling on the Maldives to maintain its moratorium. The following year, during the Maldives’ Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in May 2015, a UN process in which countries scrutinise one another’s human rights records, the government received 25 recommendations concerning capital punishment, none of which it accepted. That December, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the reinstatement of the moratorium on executions.
International pressure intensified markedly in 2016, as executions appeared increasingly imminent. Between June and July, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences of Hussain Humaam Ahmed, Ahmed Murrath and Mohamed Nabeel, exhausting their domestic appeals. Humaam, convicted of murdering parliamentarian Afrasheem Ali in 2012, drew particular scrutiny over allegations of an unfair trial, a retracted confession and concerns about his mental health. Four UN human rights experts urged that the execution be halted, and the UN Human Rights Committee requested a stay while it considered his case.
In January 2016, British Minister of State for Asia Hugo Swire raised concerns about capital punishment directly with Yameen. Following the Supreme Court rulings, the European Union and eight countries, including Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, delivered a joint diplomatic démarche urging the Maldives to maintain its moratorium. In July, a coalition of 25 international human rights organisations issued a similar appeal, while UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein publicly urged the government to halt preparations to resume executions in August.
A pattern emerged in 2017 with repeated government announcements that executions were imminent, each prompting renewed international criticism. In February, Home Minister Azleen Ahmed confirmed that preparations were underway, including the construction of two execution chambers. Yameen reiterated his intention to resume executions in April, while reports in July suggested that the first executions could take place within days, prompting an urgent appeal from Amnesty International. In August, Yameen announced that the necessary preparations would be completed by the end of September, raising the prospect of executions resuming within weeks.
The international response involved increasingly direct diplomatic interventions. A coalition of seven Maldivian and international human rights organisations addressed an open letter to Yameen, while German Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy Bärbel Kofler publicly condemned the planned executions. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also wrote directly to Yameen expressing his government's opposition. Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Committee sought stays of execution for all three prisoners pending consideration of their individual complaints. In October, the European Parliament adopted another resolution opposing the resumption of executions.
International opposition persisted into 2018. In March, the European Parliament adopted a further resolution condemning plans to resume executions and calling on the Maldives to prohibit capital punishment for offences committed by minors. Its concerns formed part of a broader condemnation of the deteriorating political and human rights situation under Yameen, particularly following the declaration of a state of emergency in February.
Yet ultimately, despite years of preparations and repeated declarations that executions were imminent, Yameen left office in November 2018 without carrying out a single execution. His successor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, maintained the moratorium throughout his presidency from 2018 to 2023.
The question of resuming executions returned to the political agenda with the election of Mohamed Muizzu in November 2023, whose administration has since pursued its own efforts to implement capital punishment.
The international response to Muizzu
Muizzu’s efforts to resume executions followed a similar trajectory to those of his erstwhile political mentor, Yameen, under whose administration he served as housing minister. Barely a month after assuming office, Muizzu’s Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihusaan, announced on 20 December 2023 that the government intended to implement capital punishment. The announcement drew immediate criticism from Human Rights Watch (HRW), which urged Muizzu to reverse the decision, citing longstanding concerns about corruption, political interference and the integrity of the Maldivian judiciary.
International scrutiny continued into 2024. Following its review of the Maldives’ compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the UN Human Rights Committee expressed strong concerns over plans to lift the moratorium. It highlighted reports of death sentences imposed on individuals with psychosocial disabilities, and inadequate safeguards for reviewing wrongful convictions. The Committee urged the government to maintain the moratorium and work towards abolition.
The controversy acquired a new dimension in July 2025 when Muizzu announced plans to extend capital punishment to drug trafficking, arguing that harsher penalties were necessary to combat the country’s drug problem. The proposal prompted a joint condemnation from nine Maldivian and international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and HRW. They argued that imposing the death penalty for drug-related offences would violate the Maldives’ obligations under the ICCPR, which restricts capital punishment to the most serious crimes, understood under international human rights law as those involving intentional killing.
Despite these objections, parliament passed amendments to the Drugs Act in December 2025, which Muizzu ratified on 6 December. The legislation introduced the death penalty for importing more than 350 grams of cannabis, 250 grams of diamorphine (heroin) or 100 grams of other Schedule 1 drugs into the Maldives. It also required unanimous confirmation by the full Supreme Court bench before an execution could proceed and excluded offences punishable by death or life imprisonment from clemency and plea agreements. Amnesty International and other human rights organisations condemned the expansion of capital punishment to non-lethal offences and the removal of opportunities for clemency.
The government’s position also attracted criticism during the Maldives’ fourth Universal Periodic Review in November 2025, when several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia, called for the moratorium to be maintained and capital punishment abolished or restricted. In its formal response, presented in March 2026, the government rejected most recommendations concerning abolition, stating that it did not intend to abolish capital punishment for adults or establish a statutory moratorium. The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) subsequently criticised this position before the UN Human Rights Council.
Muizzu nevertheless pressed ahead. The amended Drugs Act entered into force in March 2026, and later that month he announced plans for separate legislation governing executions. He maintained that, as the head of a Muslim nation, he had no discretion to withhold the implementation of death sentences once judicial proceedings had been exhausted. In April, ten Maldivian and international human rights organisations, including HRW and FIDH, issued a joint statement urging the government to abandon the proposed legislation, warning that it could lead to imminent executions.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court delivered several consequential rulings on capital punishment. In May and October 2026, it overturned death sentences imposed for murders committed by individuals who were minors at the time, reaffirming the prohibition on executing juvenile offenders under the country’s child rights legislation.
However, on 8 November, the Court upheld the death sentence of Hassan Fareed for the murder of Abdulla Shuhad in Fuvahmulah, underscoring the continued prospect of executions in cases involving intentional killing. The following day, the government submitted the Bill on Sentencing and Enforcement of the Death Penalty to Parliament. The bill was unanimously accepted for further consideration on 18 November and subsequently referred to the Judiciary Committee, bringing Muizzu’s efforts to resume executions to their present stage.
A comparison
The above illustrates that while both Yameen and Muizzu faced international pushback to their efforts to implement the death penalty, opposition was considerably more extensive, coordinated and sustained under the former. Consider the diplomatic record. Under Yameen, international opposition included four European Parliament resolutions criticising his administration’s death penalty policy, a joint diplomatic démarche by the European Union and eight countries, and direct interventions by senior British and German officials. No comparable coordinated diplomatic interventions have been identified under Muizzu. Although foreign governments, including the United Kingdom and Australia, have criticised his policies through the Universal Periodic Review, the most sustained and visible opposition has come from international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Federation for Human Rights, as well as UN human rights bodies.
This disparity partly reflects the political volatility that characterised Yameen’s administration. His government faced mounting international condemnation over political repression, the erosion of democratic institutions and the imprisonment of prominent opposition figures, including former president Mohamed Nasheed. Its efforts to resume executions were therefore increasingly associated with its broader disregard for democratic and human rights norms.
Indeed, the European Parliament’s December 2015 resolution addressed capital punishment alongside these wider concerns, treating it as part of the deterioration in the country’s human rights record. Similarly, Amnesty International explicitly made the connection in August 2017, accusing Yameen’s administration of using the threat of imminent executions to divert attention from a worsening political crisis. The accusation followed reports that executions could resume within days, shortly after the military had intervened in Parliament to prevent opposition lawmakers from pursuing a no-confidence vote against the Speaker. Opposition to Yameen’s death penalty policy was therefore closely intertwined with wider international condemnation of his administration.
This is not to suggest that Muizzu faces no political challenges or opposition, which, ironically, includes Yameen himself. However, compared with Yameen, Muizzu presides over a considerably more stable political environment. Although his administration has faced serious criticism over restrictions on press freedom and the suppression of protests, as well as interference with democratic institutions, the resulting political tensions have been less acute than the constitutional crises and widespread political repression that characterised Yameen’s turbulent presidency.
This relative stability may partly explain why international opposition to Muizzu’s death penalty policies has remained largely within established channels of human rights advocacy and UN scrutiny, rather than becoming a prominent issue in bilateral diplomatic relations or attracting the same degree of diplomatic urgency.
Yet the irony is that, despite facing less intense international pressure, Muizzu has gone considerably further than Yameen in expanding the scope of capital punishment while restricting opportunities to prevent executions. Most notably, his administration has made certain drug-trafficking offences punishable by death, subject to unanimous confirmation by the full Supreme Court bench, while expressly excluding such offences from clemency.
These provisions are already being applied. According to Prosecutor General’s Office records, prosecutors have sought the death penalty against 17 individuals across 11 drug-trafficking cases since the amended Drugs Act came into force in March 2026. None of these cases has yet resulted in a death sentence, but the prosecutions demonstrate that the authorities have moved beyond legislative intent towards the practical application of the expanded capital punishment framework.
Whether these efforts culminate in the Maldives’ first execution in more than seven decades remains uncertain. Yameen, too, brought the country to the brink of resuming executions without ultimately carrying them out. Nevertheless, Muizzu has expanded the range of offences punishable by death, restricted opportunities for clemency and begun pursuing capital sentences under the new provisions, all while facing considerably less coordinated diplomatic pressure.
Mimrah Ghafoor served as a speechwriter to the Presidents of the 76th, 78th, 79th and 80th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly. He holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of St Andrews.
Discussion
No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts!
No comments yet. Be the first to join the conversation!
Join the Conversation
Sign in to share your thoughts under an alias and take part in the discussion. Independent journalism thrives on open, respectful debate — your voice matters.
Support Independent Journalism
Help us keep the news free and fearless
Give once
$
orBecome a memberfrom $5/month