The above illustrates that while both Yameen and Muizzu faced international pushback to their efforts to implement the death penalty, opposition was considerably more extensive, coordinated and sustained under the former. Consider the diplomatic record. Under Yameen, international opposition included four European Parliament resolutions criticising his administration’s death penalty policy, a joint diplomatic démarche by the European Union and eight countries, and direct interventions by senior British and German officials. No comparable coordinated diplomatic interventions have been identified under Muizzu. Although foreign governments, including the United Kingdom and Australia, have criticised his policies through the Universal Periodic Review, the most sustained and visible opposition has come from international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Federation for Human Rights, as well as UN human rights bodies.