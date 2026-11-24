Parliament's judiciary committee told the Bar Council to exempt current law students from a new rule requiring all law degree exams to be sat in person from January, after students at three colleges petitioned against it. The committee unanimously decided the rule should apply only to newly enrolled students, so those already studying can keep taking exams online. Ruling party MPs Hassan Mufeedh Abdul Ghadir and Hassan Waheed who voted for the exemption are currently studying law at Villa College along with several other members of parliament including Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla and Majority Leader Ibrahim Falah.
Former Bar Council president Maumoon Hameed said the committee had no authority to direct the independent Bar Council to lower its standards, calling the move an encroachment on the profession's independence.
The budget committee recommended passing the MVR59.7 billion (US$3.87 billion) budget for 2027 without any changes as parliament began debating its report. MPs have proposed 23 amendments, Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla said. PNC MPs praised the budget as a “development” budget that leaves no island behind while opposition MDP MPs called it a campaign budget ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Minority leader Ibrahim Nazil accused ruling party MPs on the budget committee of ignoring concerns raised by other members, the Auditor General and the MMA governor.
The budget includes treasury loans of MVR2.5 billion to STELCO over three years to install and upgrade power generators in Malé and Addu, which is to be disbursed with MVR300 million next year, MVR771 in 2028 and MVR1.4 billion in 2029. Subsidies to STELCO are also set to more than double to MVR743.2 million next year as it takes over Fenaka's services. An MVR2.3 billion treasury loan was earmarked to Maldives Ports Limited for the new commercial port in Thilafushi being built through a joint venture with HDC and STO. The funds would be disbursed as MVR693.9 million in 2028 and MVR1.6 billion in 2029.
The Maldives is set to make one of the world's fastest transitions to an "aged" society, the World Bank said in a new report on demographic change in South Asia. The share of people aged 65 and over is projected to double from seven per cent in 2031 to 14 per cent in 2044. That takes 13 years, compared with 25 for South Asia as a whole, 32 for other developing countries and 46 for advanced economies. The working age share of the population will peak in 2033. The Maldives is the only South Asian country expected to finish the transition with income per person comfortably above the level at which other developing countries began theirs. But the report warned that the old age basic pension of MVR5,000 a month, among the highest in the region, raises concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability. It also found that the Maldives has the region's highest public health spending per person, about 10 times Sri Lanka's, yet achieves lower health coverage.
Haze cut visibility to two kilometres in the northern and central atolls and is expected to last three more days, the Maldives Meteorological Service said. Its forecast maps show fine particle levels easing from Thursday. The Health Protection Agency again urged the public to take precautions, and to check air quality on the IQAir website or app.
MIFCO temporarily limited retail customers to one case of canned tuna each to prevent stock running out ahead of Ramadan, spokesperson Shifza Musthafa told Adhadhu, citing high wholesale and retail demand.
The existing hospital building in Vilimalé will be demolished by December to make way for a 100-bed China-Maldives Friendship Hospital specialising in elderly care, funded under a US$130 million Chinese grant package, according to the project's environmental impact assessment. Thirty-five of the site's 60 trees will be removed, with some to be replanted near Gulhifalhu, after the housing ministry rejected Malé City Council's request to move the project elsewhere, saying a new site would require renegotiating the Chinese aid and cause delays.
The safety fencing of a building under construction in front of IGMH fell onto the road. A young person was trapped by the fence after it fell and was pulled out by people at the scene, Adhadhu reported. Police said no serious injuries were caused from the incident but it damaged parked motor vehicles nearby.
A government bill on mental health care would set up a review board to authorise and oversee treatment for people with mental illness. The five-member board would include a psychiatrist, a psychologist, a social worker, a member of a mental health organisation and a member of the public. It would have to be formed within 30 days of the law taking effect. The board could issue treatment orders and order changes to a patient's treatment. It would have to rule within 30 days, and its decisions could be appealed to the High Court. The bill bans electroconvulsive therapy without anaesthesia and muscle relaxants, ECT and neurosurgery on children, and sterilisation as a psychiatric treatment. Providers who disclose a patient's personal information without legal grounds could be fined between MVR50,000 and MVR100,000 and have their licence suspended for two years by the Allied Health Council.
PNC MP Saudhulla Hilmy said his companies will pay the land rent and fines they owe Thinadhoo City Council as soon as their finances improve. A council annoucement last week showed that multiple companies owned by Saudhulla owes the council a total MVR951,403 as rent and fines. Saudullah told SSTV that his companies had been hit by the economic downturn and the fines had grown to many times the actual amount owed, arguing that such high fines were against legal precedents. He said the council handed over land without vacating the premises and that he would only pay the fines if ordered by a court.
The Maldives government condemned the recent Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh, causing “material damage” in its financial district. The foreign ministry said it considers these “repeated attacks, a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as a serious breach of international law and international humanitarian law”.