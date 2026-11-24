The Maldives is set to make one of the world's fastest transitions to an "aged" society, the World Bank said in a new report on demographic change in South Asia. The share of people aged 65 and over is projected to double from seven per cent in 2031 to 14 per cent in 2044. That takes 13 years, compared with 25 for South Asia as a whole, 32 for other developing countries and 46 for advanced economies. The working age share of the population will peak in 2033. The Maldives is the only South Asian country expected to finish the transition with income per person comfortably above the level at which other developing countries began theirs. But the report warned that the old age basic pension of MVR5,000 a month, among the highest in the region, raises concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability. It also found that the Maldives has the region's highest public health spending per person, about 10 times Sri Lanka's, yet achieves lower health coverage.