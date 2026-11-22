The MDP will hold a protest on Thursday to demand a referendum on the Eagle Hills deal, party chair and former President Nasheed announced. He said the project itself was good but needed public backing. The MDP would lead the protest itself rather than leave it to others, he said. But Nasheed rejected talk of annulling the agreement once it is signed, saying that threats to scrap state agreements damage relations with other countries and could cost the state heavy compensation. Nasheed has backed the project since it was announced. MDP internal elections for national council membership is due to take place next Friday.