The MDP will hold a protest on Thursday to demand a referendum on the Eagle Hills deal, party chair and former President Nasheed announced. He said the project itself was good but needed public backing. The MDP would lead the protest itself rather than leave it to others, he said. But Nasheed rejected talk of annulling the agreement once it is signed, saying that threats to scrap state agreements damage relations with other countries and could cost the state heavy compensation. Nasheed has backed the project since it was announced. MDP internal elections for national council membership is due to take place next Friday.
Air quality reached unhealthy levels across the central and northern atolls. The air quality index on the IQAir website reached 170 in Kulhudhuffushi and 160 in Malé on Saturday, above the threshold at which pollution poses a risk to everyone. The Met Office said on Thursday that haze had worsened air quality nationwide and reduced visibility, and that it was expected to last five days and to intensify over the northern and central atolls. The Health Protection Agency urged everyone to take protective measures, citing forecasts that the haze would persist over the next three days.
A Disney-style castle built in Hulhumalé Phase II for the seventh birthday of a businessman's grandchild set off a social media debate about inequality and displays of wealth. Crowds of children and adults gathered to watch a fairy tale-themed party and a seven-minute fireworks display there on Saturday night, Sun reported. The castle reportedly took about six months to build. Critics online called the party an arrogant display of wealth at a time when many families are struggling.
A fire broke out in waste piled outside Farukolhufushi on Friday afternoon. It was brought under control by MNDF firefighters shortly before 4pm. But it was not completely put out late into the evening, police said. There were no injuries or damage to property. HDC advised Hulhumalé Phase 2 residents to keep their windows closed as smoke continued billowing out.
Massive amounts of construction debris was dumped into a lagoon near the protected Kaafu Rasfari reef by the state-owned WAMCO, Raajje TV reported.
The ruling PNC’s membership dipped below 100,000 a day after it celebrated reaching the milestone. The elections commission political party registry listed PNC’s membership at 99,638 members on Saturday.
A motorcycle crashed through the glass front of a salon in Malé on Saturday morning. It collided with another motorcycle at the junction of Bodurasgefaanu Magu and Sabdhariyaa Magu. The 17-year-old girl riding the motorcycle was taken to IGMH and treated for minor injuries, police said.
Fuvahmulah Magistrate Court extended former deputy transport minister Hassan Zihan's detention by another 16 days, the third time his remand was extended following his arrest for writing on Facebook that it would be "enjoyable" to set fire to key government offices.