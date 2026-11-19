The Civil Court lifted its interim order that let Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant in Hulhumalé keep operating after HDC terminated its lease over unpaid rent. Ruling on HDC’s request for a review, the court said the order, issued without hearing HDC, placed an undue burden on the state-owned corporation. If HDC’s termination notice is found to have breached the agreement, the operator, Solaris Hospitality, can be compensated financially, the court said. It had earlier refused Solaris’s first request for an interim order, a decision now under appeal at the High Court. HDC says the company owes about MVR5 million in rent. Solaris has said HDC’s notices are invalid.