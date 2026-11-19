The central bank revoked the licences of three money changers for repeatedly breaching regulations. LVR Investments and Mad Money Exchange were fined MVR250,000 (US$16,200) each and Myzone Exchange MVR500,000. The MMA said the action was part of its efforts to control the foreign currency market and stop illegal transactions. The licences of two money exchanges were suspended earlier after the government set up a task force to tackle the black market for dollars.
Importers say they can’t buy enough dollars at the official rate and are paying between MVR23.50 and MVR24 on the black market, Adhadhu reported, citing traders who spoke on condition of anonymity. Some businesses have raised prices as a result, the traders said. Prices of essential goods in the Malé region rose 9.96 per cent in October. Food rose 10.73 per cent, led by meat and vegetables.
Parliament’s debate on the 2027 budget wrapped up with Minority Leader Ibrahim Nazil calling on Finance Minister Zareer to provide details he said were missing from the budget documents. He asked for: the terms of the loans and bonds to be raised next year, full debt figures, details of central bank financing to the government and of planned domestic borrowing, a list of public sector investment programme projects, the Rasmalé agreement and the revenue expected from it, planned loans to state-owned companies and planned changes to Aasandha.
President Muizzu nominated former High Court judge Ali Sameer to the Supreme Court, a day after the Judicial Service Commission recommended him. Parliament sent the nomination to its judiciary committee. Sameer would replace Justice Ali Rasheed Hussain, who retires next month. He sat on the High Court from 2011 to 2022, after serving as chief judge of the Civil Court, and later became deputy prosecutor general. He now has his own law firm.
Parliament accepted the government’s four bills, on real estate, immigration, defamation and the death penalty, and sent them to committee for review.
The Civil Court lifted its interim order that let Riveli Beach Club and Restaurant in Hulhumalé keep operating after HDC terminated its lease over unpaid rent. Ruling on HDC’s request for a review, the court said the order, issued without hearing HDC, placed an undue burden on the state-owned corporation. If HDC’s termination notice is found to have breached the agreement, the operator, Solaris Hospitality, can be compensated financially, the court said. It had earlier refused Solaris’s first request for an interim order, a decision now under appeal at the High Court. HDC says the company owes about MVR5 million in rent. Solaris has said HDC’s notices are invalid.
Five housing rights unions said they would join the national movement and political parties campaigning against the Eagle Hills deal if the government lets foreigners settle in Rasmalé, which they described as the only land in the Greater Malé region reclaimed for housing. More than 58,000 families have applied for housing in Rasmalé, the unions told a press conference, calling on MPs not to pass any law that would let foreigners live there. They claimed the government had spent its dollar revenue on reclaiming Rasmalé, forcing it to cut services paid for in dollars, such as Aasandha treatment at hospitals abroad.
The MDP barred two Haa Dhaalu Hanimaadhoo councillors from contesting party posts, or standing in national elections on its ticket, for two years. Council vice president Firag Mohamed and member Ahmed Anan were punished for skipping this year’s vote to elect members of the Local Government Authority board. The party’s disciplinary committee found they had travelled abroad on the day of the vote without an emergency or any exceptional circumstances. According to media reports, they bought their tickets after the party had told them to vote and warned them they would face action if they didn’t.