Holiday homes, Israeli bans, libel suits and the noose: four bills before parliament

No more than 25 per cent of a zone's land or properties can go to citizens of any one foreign country, or to companies they control. Dual citizens count against the quota of each of their countries. Trusts and nominees must be declared and are counted against the beneficiary's country. Israeli citizens, companies with any direct or indirect Israeli shareholding and anyone acting for them are barred outright. So is anyone barred from entering the country under the immigration law. The authority must verify a buyer's nationality before registering a sale. Sales that break these rules are void. A buyer who knowingly gives false information or fronts for someone else can lose the property to the state after a hearing, with 30 days to go to court.