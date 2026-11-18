President Muizzu admitted that major infrastructure projects have “stalled badly” for lack of money, in a speech of more than 90 minutes marking the third anniversary of his administration. Roads, harbours, land reclamation and water and sewerage projects had slowed because debt repayments fell due this year and the Middle East war forced the government to prioritise health and education, he said. The government aims to finish at least 70 per cent of signed projects by the end of 2027, he said. Muizzu had previously pledged to complete every project started under his administration within his five-year term.
Muizzu also said that:
The government repaid US$1.45 billion of debt this year and repayments over the past three years exceeded the previous decade’s by US$483 million.
Debt, at 123.7 per cent of GDP when he took office, would fall below that level by the end of 2028.
Concerns about the Rasmalé project were unfounded, and investments that compromise Islam, sovereignty or the country’s values would not be allowed.
About 800 hectares of Rasmalé had been reclaimed and some 4,000 housing units were under way in the Greater Malé region.
Changing the country’s territorial boundaries now required a three-quarters majority in parliament, up from two-thirds.
Biometrics had been collected from 99 per cent of foreigners living in the country.
Fishermen had been paid MVR2.3 billion (US$149 million), MVR1.3 billion of it within 48 hours of a sale.
Raw materials imported by small businesses would be exempt from import duty, and the GST registration threshold would rise to MVR1.5 million, both from January.
A data exchange system letting state agencies share citizens’ records would launch next year, and healthcare would be fully digitised by the end of 2027.
Government spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef had written to ministries inviting all staff and their spouses, and asked for the names of those attending to be sent to the President’s Office by Monday afternoon, Adhadhu reported.
Finance Minister Hassan Zareer told parliament's budget committee that essential work of independent institutions would not stop, after the Elections Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Human Rights Commission told MPs that their allocations for next year were too small. An MVR1 billion (US$64 million) contingency fund in the 2027 budget would cover anything urgent, he said, and some of the institutions’ requests had not been “justifiable”. MDP parliamentary group leader Ibrahim Nazil said the extra sums sought were small and would not affect the overall budget. Zareer repeated that new hires would be approved only after a special audit next year of whether state agencies have the staff they need.
Rather than hiring more staff, state agencies should automate their work, Zareer said, pointing to MIRA, the tax authority he used to head, as an example. Agencies that genuinely needed staff would still be allowed to hire, he added.
State housing given to a married couple would belong equally to both spouses, whichever of them it is registered to, under an amendment to the Family Act submitted by MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim. Social housing schemes register flats and plots in the name of a single applicant, which often leaves women without a claim after divorce. Under the amendment, the other spouse and the couple’s children would have the right to live in the property and it could only be dealt with otherwise through an agreement registered at court or a court ruling. When a court decides whose name the property goes in, priority would go to a spouse who has custody of the children and no other home. The change would also cover existing properties that have not yet been settled by a court or an agreement.
Parliament unanimously voted to scrap the tax on foreign tour operators, six weeks after President Muizzu suspended it three days into collection. The same amendment raises the GST registration threshold from MVR1 million to MVR1.5 million from January. The 17 per cent tourism GST on overseas operators selling Maldives holidays was passed in August despite protests from the travel industry abroad. A change added at committee stage will also let businesses deregister from GST if their turnover was below MVR750,000 in the past year and is expected to stay below that in the next.
MDP MPs attacked the government’s defamation bill as the preliminary debate began, saying it would intimidate the public and silence the press. Dr Ahmed Shamheed said the bill defined defamation outside international standards and required defendants to prove in court that what they said was entirely true, which would let speech in the public interest be treated as defamation. He argued that statements about public officials should be treated differently. Hussain Ziyad said one provision would force journalists to reveal confidential sources, ending investigative journalism, even though the constitution bars compelling disclosure of sources. Abdul Ghafoor Moosa called the bill an attempt to “tape journalists’ mouths”.
The Judicial Service Commission has decided to recommend former High Court judge Ali Sameer to President Muizzu for appointment to the Supreme Court, Mihaaru reported, citing a commission member. He would replace Justice Ali Rasheed Hussain, who retires next month. High Court judge Abdul Raoof Ibrahim also applied for the seat. Sameer sat on the High Court from 2011 to 2022, after serving as chief judge of the Civil Court, and later became deputy prosecutor general. Parliament must approve the appointment.
Construction began on a 14-storey court complex in Hulhumalé, with Chief Justice Abdul Ghanee Mohamed laying the foundation stone. The building will house the High Court and the superior courts that now sit in Malé (the Civil, Criminal, Family, Juvenile and Drug courts), as well as the Department of Judicial Administration. MTCC was awarded the MVR699.8 million contract in July and has 720 days to finish. The government also plans a new Supreme Court building in Malé.
The Environmental Regulatory Authority launched two citizen science tools through the Survey123 app. One lets anyone report sightings of protected seabirds and migratory birds across the country. The other lets Addu residents report trees where white terns roost and nest, since the species is recorded breeding in the Maldives only in Addu and Huvadhu. Seabird sightings and populations are declining, according to a national survey commissioned by the ERA, which named island development, tree felling, sand mining, egg collection and capture for pets as the biggest threats. White tern sightings in Addu rose between 2013 and 2025, but at Maradhoo they fell from 39 to four.
The food and drug authority regularly gets complaints that shops, mostly corner shops, switch off freezers holding meat, chicken and sausages overnight and turn them back on in the morning. Thawing and refreezing such food makes it unsafe, an MFDA official told Mihaaru. Inspectors visit shops that are reported and can close them until a follow-up inspection, the official said. The authority is drafting storage and handling regulations under the Food Safety Act that would give it stronger enforcement powers.
The President’s Office launched a “Citizens’ Voice” web portal where people can submit views, concerns and complaints. The portal is run by the Citizens’ Complaints Bureau, which Muizzu pledged to set up in his presidential address in February, and which also runs a 24-hour hotline on 1470. A mobile app will follow, the office said.
The High Court concluded hearings in former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid’s appeal against the court order for his arrest on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor. Unless further issues arise, the next hearing will be for the verdict, the court told the media. The hearing was held behind closed doors. Shahid, who was arrested on 2 November and remanded for 30 days, has denied the allegation, calling it a politically motivated attempt to destroy his reputation.