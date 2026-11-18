State housing given to a married couple would belong equally to both spouses, whichever of them it is registered to, under an amendment to the Family Act submitted by MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim. Social housing schemes register flats and plots in the name of a single applicant, which often leaves women without a claim after divorce. Under the amendment, the other spouse and the couple’s children would have the right to live in the property and it could only be dealt with otherwise through an agreement registered at court or a court ruling. When a court decides whose name the property goes in, priority would go to a spouse who has custody of the children and no other home. The change would also cover existing properties that have not yet been settled by a court or an agreement.