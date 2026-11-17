'No one will come to save us': the hunt for climate finance
As Muizzu sought grants at COP31, officials at home looked inwards.
Artwork: Dosain
7 hours ago
At COP31 in Türkiye last week, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu asked rich countries for climate money. Days later, at a resort near Malé, a top finance ministry official told a room of bankers and regulators not to count on it.
"I genuinely believe that no one will come to save us," Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Saaid Musthafa told the 13th Maldives Finance Forum on Saturday. "There is no help to be had from any international organisation without us helping ourselves."
Organised by the Pension Office with UNDP, the annual forum was devoted to green finance. More than 130 participants attended. Over a day of speeches and panels, officials stressed how little room the debt-saddled state has to pay for climate resilience and how unreliable external financing could be.
The ask in Antalya
"We must not be forced to borrow at high interest rates to address a crisis we did little to create," Muizzu told a meeting of small island leaders on the sidelines of COP31 last Thursday (12 November).
Climate finance must be "adequate, accessible, predictable and grant-based", he said. He called for the Green Climate Fund to be replenished, the Adaptation Fund to be capitalised and the loss and damage fund to be "urgently resourced". Credit rating agencies must "recognise the long-term economic value of investments in climate resilience", he said.
At another event, he blamed "the flaws in the global financial architecture" for forcing countries such as the Maldives "to accumulate high-debt burdens".
The early signals from the talks were discouraging. The loss and damage fund's first round drew US$2.8 billion in requests but only US$342 million was available, according to the UN Environment Programme’s Adaptation Gap Report released on 4 November. An attempt by African negotiators to put the tripling of adaptation finance on the agenda failed to win consensus. The EU's climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, said demands for new finance commitments were "dead in the water".
The talks continue until Friday (20 November).
"We shouldn't be looking outward"
Saaid, who oversees the finance ministry's fiscal affairs department, called multilateral development banks "very useful". But "much of the aid that comes in, I believe, is lip service", he said.
"If we are going to mobilise financing, we shouldn't be looking outward. We need to look at our fiscal accounts," he said.
His answer was to cut spending, reform subsidies and state-owned companies, and invest the savings in adaptation. Without such a framework, "we should not be asking for loans from anyone in the world", he said.
In his keynote speech, Finance Minister Hassan Zareer was more measured. "Climate risk is an economic risk," he said. "An economic risk must be well managed."
"Public finance and international grants, and concessional financing, will remain vital," Zareer said. "However, we must also mobilise private capital and long-term institutional investments."
He also defended two controversial foreign investment projects. He cited the Ayla township, approved under the special economic zone law, and the Maldives Waterfront and Marina at Rasmalé as means to generate much-needed foreign capital.
"Discouraging transformative investments without objectively considering their wider economic benefits can be detrimental to our small economic ecosystem," Zareer said.
The 2027 budget expects grants to fall by almost half from MVR665 million to MVR349 million. Global aid fell by about 23 per cent in 2025 and is projected to fall a further 6.9 per cent this year, said Charles Yu, UNDP's regional lead for SDG finance in Asia and the Pacific.
The oil bill
Fuel imports cost 9.2 per cent of GDP last year and 14.8 per cent in the first half of this year, according to slides presented by UNDP economist Shuhad Ibrahim. The bill had reached US$907 million by the end of September, Saaid said, surpassing the full-year record of US$831 set in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Public debt stood at 124.6 per cent of GDP in June. Slides presented by the Capital Market Development Authority, citing the World Bank, said debt has exceeded 120 per cent of GDP since 2023, "much from infrastructure".
Fuel and electricity subsidies were budgeted at MVR1.8 billion for this year. The finance ministry now expects them to cost MVR4.8 billion. Spending has exceeded the approved budget in every year since 2021.
The government pays about 90 per cent of the cost of a household's electricity, Saaid said. By his recollection, about 17 per cent of subsidies went to the richest tenth of households in 2024.
According to Shuhad, the country's adaptation finance needs range from US$2 billion to US$4 billion.
Reefs underpin about a fifth of the economy but sites such as Hanifaru Bay are uninsured, Shuhad said. "Next year we expect to have coral bleaching," he said, calling it "100 per cent guaranteed".
Insurance that pays out when bleaching strikes would be affordable if protected areas were pooled, UNDP's studies found. "But then the question is, who pays it? Local councils, the dive centres, or the central government?" he said.
Solar: within reach, or too costly?
Installed solar capacity has reached 136 megawatts, up from 53 megawatts in 2023, said Dr Muaviyath Mohamed, minister of state for environment and climate change. The president’s pledge to generate 33 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2028 is "well within our reach", he said.
Saaid was less enthusiastic. "I am not of the belief that we should be running towards solar investments," he said. The government has contracted to buy solar power at 21 US cents a unit while consumers pay less than 10 and the ministry covers the difference, he said. Solar had to come with batteries and grid upgrades to be worth it, he argued.
A UNDP study of guesthouses that installed solar panels found they could recover the investment in three to four years, Shuhad said. But across lenders’ portfolios, uptake of such financing is “quite low”, he said.
Where the money goes
Audits have found that past spending did not always follow the risk. Erosion rates are not monitored, "so we don't actually know for certain how much land is lost", said Mohamed Ibrahim Jaleel from the Auditor General's Office. A government ranking of the most at-risk islands exists, but budgets have not followed it, he said.
Saaid offered the reason: "Political economy considerations. Not every investment is driven purely on a technical basis."
The Green Fund, which pools green tax revenue, is "primarily used for government's recurrent expenditure and also the government's investments and also debt repayments", he said. It is also "often" used for climate projects, he added.
The fund’s finances have been out of public view this year. Tourists paid a record MVR2.2 billion in green tax in 2025, but the fund spent MVR275 million, the lowest since it was set up in 2019. It held MVR3.6 billion at the end of 2025. For the first 10 months of this year, the finance ministry did not publish monthly reports on the fund after the one covering December 2025. Reports from January to August were belatedly published this week.
A national adaptation plan, which would show where money is needed most, is still being drafted. Work began in February 2024 and the full plan is due by 2027, Muaviyath said. A system to tag climate spending in the budget has been piloted but not rolled out.
A financing strategy does exist on paper. In 2023 the Maldives became the first small island state to launch a climate financing strategy under an Integrated National Financing Framework, drawn up with UNDP, according to the finance ministry. It sets out 16 financing objectives and 127 actions.
“We are trying our level best to do it at the technical level, but it needs to be reflected in policy,” Saaid said.
The MVR30 billion question
The largest pool of long-term money in the country is the pension fund. It held MVR30.3 billion (about US$2 billion) at the end of September on behalf of 204,549 members.
The fund could be blended with donor and private money to build public infrastructure, Muaviyath suggested. As a longer-term idea, he proposed a public company in which the pension fund, small businesses and ordinary Maldivians hold shares. It would invest in renewable energy projects worth more than US$100 million.
"Green investment must never mean compromising financial discipline," said Pension Office CEO Yazmeedh Mohamed in his opening remarks. "Our members' retirement security is paramount, and every deployment of capital must be underpinned by sound governance, clear risk assessment and demonstrable financial viability."
The Pension Office is "actively exploring opportunities" to support climate financing, Yazmeedh said. He named no figure and made no commitment.
But coastal protection "will not yield a cash flow sufficient to meet a commercial loan", said Ibthishama Ahmed Saeed, chief executive of the Maldives Finance and Leasing Company. Last month it became the first Maldivian institution accredited to apply directly to the Green Climate Fund.
UNDP's Yu concurred. Adaptation that brings social returns but no financial return is "a clear case that it's a public investment", he said.
"Our success must be measured not by the framework we establish, but by the investments we deliver and the results they create," Finance Minister Zareer told the forum.
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