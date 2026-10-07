Green fund goes dark after record tax haul

“We always get complaints that Maldives Green Fund exists and green tax is taken from tourists but what is being done for environmental protection. If you look at the Green Fund statement – the finance ministry publishes this information – If you look at it, a lot of money is spent on the environment,” he said. "It’s not just conservation and protection. Even if you check now, you’ll see that a lot of it is spent on waste management. A large component of the fund is also used for coastal protection."