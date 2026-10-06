Rasmalé defence, closed trial and kingpin release

Ruling party MPs branded opponents of the Rasmalé deal "traitors" during a parliamentary debate on a motion without notice by opposition MP Meekail Naseem calling for the agreement with Eagle Hills to be made public. "Those who stand against a project like this, which will benefit the people, are truly traitors. That is what the MDP is doing," said Funadhoo MP Mohamed Mamdhooh. Majority Leader Ibrahim Falah said only a commercial terms agreement had been signed so far and accused the opposition of misleading the public over the lease terms. Henveiru South MP Imran Latheef said the party would remove any problematic provisions when amending the laws needed for the project. Several PNC MPs pointed to the MDP government's 2010 deal leasing the main airport to India's GMR, which was later cancelled, leading to an arbitration ruling against the Maldives, as well as past privatisations of the state's water utility and Dhiraagu.