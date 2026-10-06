Rasmalé defence, closed trial and kingpin release

Ruling party MPs branded opponents of the Rasmalé deal "traitors" during a parliamentary debate on a motion without notice by opposition MP Meekail Naseem calling for the agreement with Eagle Hills to be made public. "Those who stand against a project like this, which will benefit the people, are truly traitors. That is what the MDP is doing," said Funadhoo MP Mohamed Mamdhooh. Majority Leader Ibrahim Falah said only a commercial terms agreement had been signed so far and accused the opposition of misleading the public over the lease terms. Henveiru South MP Imran Latheef said the party would remove any problematic provisions when amending the laws needed for the project. Several PNC MPs pointed to the MDP government's 2010 deal leasing the main airport to India's GMR, which was later cancelled, leading to an arbitration ruling against the Maldives, as well as past privatisations of the state's water utility and Dhiraagu.
The Criminal Court closed the trial of Esha Ashraf, a former President's Office staffer charged with qazf in connection with a documentary published by Adhadhu in March alleging misconduct by President Muizzu. The media and public were barred from the first preliminary hearing.
Ibrahim Rasheed, known as Abuchaa, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, was released on parole after serving about five years. Sources told Dhauru that the Parole Board decided to release Rasheed subject to conditions, and he was released last week. Maldives Correctional Service confirmed his release on parole but did not provide further details. It remains unclear what conditions were imposed or the basis for the board’s decision. Rasheed was arrested in 2020 in connection with a case involving more than 80kg of drugs brought into the Maldives. Police had alleged he headed a major drug trafficking network operating in Addu.
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a boy under 18 on a northern island. Police disclosed no further details about the case, including the identity of the boy, while a video related to the alleged incident is circulating on social media.
Former PNC MP Mohamed Sinan, who lost his seat in April after failing to repay a court-ordered debt of MVR2.5 million (US$162,127) to Maldives Islamic Bank, was appointed managing director of Agronat, now a subsidiary of MIFCO. MIFCO CEO Mohamed Anas was appointed as the agriculture company's chairman.
Attorney General Ahmed Usham told journalist Ahmed Rilwan's family that the inquiry commission's report, submitted to the president in December 2022, is still being reviewed by a special AG office team and may take another month to complete, after which he will advise President Muizzu on whether to share it with the family. Rilwan's sister Shehenaz said the family has been unable to meet President Muizzu since he took office and received no response to a letter sent to Usham four months ago, while all suspects charged in the case remain free after charges were dropped for insufficient evidence.
The Shaviyani Feevah council built a five-room guesthouse for MVR5.1 million using savings from its budget allocation, council president Ali Rasheed told Mihaaru. The two-storey guesthouse, the first on the island, has been leased to Balma Sunset for 20 years, with the council receiving MVR22,500 a month for the first five months and rising rent after that. Rasheed said the income would go towards the island's development, as the council works to start local tourism, having recently opened a terminal and a restaurant.
Addu Equatorial Hospital paid well above market prices for everyday consumables, costing the state millions, according to an audit report covering 2022 to 2024. Of the MVR3.08 million in purchases sampled for 2023, MVR2.08 million was paid above market rates. The hospital paid MVR23.10 each for blank DVDs with a market price of MVR4.67, losing more than MVR1 million on DVDs alone over two years, and MVR510 for hospital crocs costing MVR137.80. The auditor general found the hospital bought in bulk at individual retail prices, did not tell bidders its annual quantities, and evaluated bids by adding up unit prices regardless of usage, allowing suppliers to win by inflating the prices of the most-used items. The audit also found evidence of favouritism, including buying printer rolls from a previous supplier at a higher price than a rival's bid.
Tourism Minister Mohamed Ameen met senior industry leaders to discuss boosting arrivals and meeting the 2027 tourism target, agreeing on key goals based on industry recommendations. No specific targets or measures were disclosed.
A 37-year-old Malaysian driver has been arrested after a road accident that killed 21-year-old Maldivian student in Malaysia. Oriental Daily reported that the Grab driver tested positive for methamphetamine and has been remanded for four days. The accident involved two cars, one of which overturned. Another Maldivian student escaped without serious injuries, while the woman was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
Work on a state-backed submarine cable project remains on hold until funding is secured, according to an audit report on MFMC Capital, a subsidiary of the Maldives Fund Management Corporation. The OCM-IAX cable, connecting the Maldives to Reliance Jio's IAX system, was launched by the previous government to lower internet prices. MVR236 million had been spent by the end of 2023, while unpaid bills to contractors and suppliers rose from MVR5.8 million to MVR133.9 million, almost all of it on the cable project. The company also faced MVR7.9 million in fines and warehouse charges over late supplier payments. The government issued sovereign guarantees of MVR115.65 million and US$7.5 million for a bank loan in 2024, and MFMC is exploring other financiers, including acquisition by other telecom operators. Former economic minister Fayyaz Ismail criticised the government for failing to find the US$20 million needed to make the cable operational while spending millions on reclaiming Rasmalé.
Nala Taxi defended its driver over the cleaning charge after a one-year-old vomited during a ride from Hulhumalé, saying the MVR1,000 fee was agreed with the child's father over the phone. The company said the driver took the car to a cleaner recommended by the father and negotiated the price down from MVR1,600, sharing photos of the cleaning, and was never paid the fare for the ride itself. It accused the family of spreading misleading claims on social media. The mother, Hawwa Mohamed, said the driver demanded MVR1,500 immediately without looking at the seat and refused to give her tissues, though most of the vomit was on her and the child.
President Muizzu sent three names to parliament for the post of Deputy Commissioner General of Taxation: Ahmed Shafneez, Ahmed Mausoom and Mariyam Jaidha, following the vacancy created when former deputy Fathimath Ameeza was appointed Tax Commissioner. The matter was referred to the economic committee.