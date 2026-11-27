The state broadcaster PSM cancelled its live broadcast of the premiere of the Dhivehi feature film Keevve? two hours before it began on Wednesday night, in breach of an agreement with the producers, according to the film's production house, which said PSM Managing Director Ahmed Shakeeb said the decision was made because some politicians had been invited to attend. PSM had already set up at Olympus cinema and advertised the broadcast. Shakeeb declined to explain the decision when asked by Adhadhu. The production house said the premiere was not a political event, that guests had been invited regardless of political affiliation, and that it would take legal action to recover its losses. Former President Nasheed, Malé Mayor Adam Azim and former Vice President Faisal Naseem were among those who attended.