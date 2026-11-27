The MDP held a protest at the Artificial Beach on Thursday night to demand a referendum on the Eagle Hills deal, under the slogan "Ahaa Bala" ("Just ask"). Party leaders addressed the crowd.
The government agreed to pay SGD150,000 (about US$116,000) for an operation for former minister Ilyas Ibrahim, 81, on President Muizzu's instructions, Adhadhu reported. According to a leaked letter dated 19 November, the President's Office asked the finance minister to provide the money on humanitarian grounds as special assistance under Article 10 of the Public Finance Act, which allows state funds to be given to individuals as special assistance. Adhadhu said it had verified the letter with two sources, and that the President's Office did not respond to its request for comment. Ilyas served as a minister and MP under former President Gayoom. He is one of the country's wealthiest people and largest landowners.
The Vaavu Thinadhoo island council reported a wedding ceremony for two women, held at a guesthouse on the island on Monday, to the relevant government authorities, asking them to treat it as a serious matter. Same-sex marriage is not permitted under Maldivian law or Islamic sharia, the council said in a notice on Wednesday. It said the ceremony could give the island a bad image and harm its residents and its tourism industry. The council said it would take any action required of it, and reminded guesthouses and other tourism businesses not to break the law or act against Islam. Earlier this month, police began investigating a video that showed a wedding ceremony for two men at a resort, but they have not disclosed any outcome.
Work began on reviving Hulhumalé's unfinished water theme park, which will be built alongside a voco-branded resort hotel by a company called Solenzara Holdings. According to HDC, the park will cover 17,800 square metres and have 11 main attractions, including a wave pool and a 290-metre lazy river. The hotel will have 250 rooms and suites, 95 serviced apartments and 15 long-stay apartments. Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib launched the project. The US$25 million park was started in 2017 under former president Abdulla Yameen but stalled. HDC later cancelled the original agreement and reported the deal to the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Supreme Court cleared it to take back the site in 2023.
The state broadcaster PSM cancelled its live broadcast of the premiere of the Dhivehi feature film Keevve? two hours before it began on Wednesday night, in breach of an agreement with the producers, according to the film's production house, which said PSM Managing Director Ahmed Shakeeb said the decision was made because some politicians had been invited to attend. PSM had already set up at Olympus cinema and advertised the broadcast. Shakeeb declined to explain the decision when asked by Adhadhu. The production house said the premiere was not a political event, that guests had been invited regardless of political affiliation, and that it would take legal action to recover its losses. Former President Nasheed, Malé Mayor Adam Azim and former Vice President Faisal Naseem were among those who attended.
Police in Kathmandu arrested a 41-year-old Maldivian man and a 20-year-old Nepali woman at a hotel in the city's Thamel tourist district on Wednesday. They were carrying more than 5 million Nepali rupees (about US$34,000) and 4,215 Omani rials (about US$11,000) in cash, Nepali media reported. The pair have not been able to explain where the money came from and are being referred to Nepal's Department of Money Laundering Investigation, a Kathmandu district police spokesperson said. They told police they were planning to get married.
The two members of the Pension Office board who represent the private sector, Yameen Idrees and Fathimath Muna, left about four months into three-year terms, according to the office's website. The website shows Yameen's term, which began on 21 May, ending on 7 October, and Muna's, which began on 21 July, ending this week. The Pension Office has not said why. Their departures follow last week's dismissal of chief operating officer Maryam Shiuna. Adhadhu reported she was dismissed after she raised concerns with the regulator about a matter involving the board's chairman, Abdul Majeed Ali. The office has seen a string of resignations since the controversy over the MVR2.4 billion (US$156 million) bond deal financed with money printed by the central bank.
Two of the three film actors arrested in a police raid in Villimalé on 8 October will have their cases heard by the Drug Court after admitting drug use charges, the Prosecutor General's Office said. Ahmed Azmeel 'Azey' admitted using a Schedule 1 drug and Mohamed Vishal 'Roman' admitted using cannabis. Prosecutors withdrew the charges so the Drug Court can refer both men to the National Drug Agency for assessment and treatment. The third actor, Ismail Jumaih, was given an advisory agreement instead of being charged, because it was his first drug use offence.
The housing ministry will open applications on Sunday for two new schemes under its national home ownership programme. "Help-to-Build" offers grants to people who have been unable to build a home because they can't afford to. "Help-to-Buy" helps first-time buyers purchase a home with government assistance. Applications open at 11am through the hiyaavehi.housing.gov.mv portal. The rules for both schemes were gazetted on Wednesday.
Former Fenaka procurement head Mariyam Deena, who was jailed last month for abuse of office, was moved to house arrest on health grounds on 18 November, the Maldives Correctional Service said. The Criminal Court sentenced her on 27 October to one year and seven months for releasing payment to Blazon Inc in 2018 before it had finished work under its contract with the state utility. Prosecutors said the payment cost Fenaka MVR848,000. She faces two further abuse of office charges at the Criminal Court. Fenaka's former managing director Ahmed Saeed is serving four years over a settlement agreement with Blazon.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of importing more than three kilos of drugs through a courier service, acting on information from customs. He was arrested on Tuesday in a joint operation by the drug enforcement department and counter-narcotics intelligence, and was remanded for 15 days.