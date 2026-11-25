Budget passes unchanged despite watchdogs' warning that the numbers don't add up
Central bank and auditor general flagged an oil bet and unpaid bills.
Artwork: Dosain
5 hours ago
The numbers don't add up, the central bank governor and the auditor general told parliament's budget committee. The MVR59.7 billion (US$3.8 billion) budget for 2027 proposes spending more on running the state than it earns and optimistically assumes oil prices will fall, they cautioned MPs, as debt approaches 125 per cent of GDP and MVR7 billion worth of bills remain unpaid to local businesses.
Reflecting the ruling party's supermajority in the 93-member house, the budget was passed on Tuesday with 65 votes in favour. Thirteen MPs from the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party voted No after all seven of their amendments were rejected. The budget was approved unchanged despite warnings from the audit office and Maldives Monetary Authority.
"A much larger share of our reserves than we initially estimated is going to fuel. Up to 4 November, we have sold roughly US$517 million from the reserves to STO [State Trading Organisation] for fuel." MMA Governor Ahmed Munawar told the budget committee on 10 November, calling the drain on reserves "the biggest problem." The US-Israeli war on Iran, not domestic policy, was the main reason the exchange rate would not be fixed quickly, he said.
Appearing before the committee on the same day, Auditor General Hussain Niyazy flagged the absence of provisions to settle payments owed to private contractors. Interest on loans would eat up 15 per cent of revenue, he observed, advising that the budget could only be managed "by cutting spending substantially – subsidies, Aasandha, all of it".
Their testimony together with 33 technical recommendations by the audit office offered a detailed official account of what the 2027 budget takes for granted.
The oil bet
The budget allocates MVR3.2 billion for fuel subsidies, down from MVR3.75 billion this year. Total subsidies were reduced from a record MVR5.98 billion to MVR4.84 billion. But that would only stay true if global oil prices fall, the auditor general's report noted. Fuel worth US$908 million accounted for 27 per cent of all imports in the first nine months of 2026, up from 20 per cent last year and 14 per cent in 2020.
Oil prices were averaging about US$100 a barrel, but "if there is a Trump tweet, it can sometimes go to US$150," the governor said. The MMA had told STO and the government that the oil bill should be hedged, he said, while acknowledging that "this is not a good time to hedge". He also dismissed the renewable energy projects in the pipeline as "very small projects – World Bank or ADB projects – that are not big enough to have an impact on the reserve", adding that large-scale projects were needed in the Greater Malé region.
Successive governments had announced plans to cut dependence on oil, but MPs should ask the environment ministry for a delivery plan showing how much fuel imports would actually fall each year, the audit office suggested.
Both Munawar and Niyazy said a contingency plan was needed if the war widened. Since there are no thresholds in the budget for what happens if oil does not fall, a reserve buffer must be kept and spending cut, Munawar advised.
Running the state costs more than the state collects
Fixed or recurrent spending on salaries, pensions, subsidies, health insurance and interest amounts came to 104 per cent of revenue this year. It is projected at 101 per cent of revenue next year if new revenue measures fail to materialise, the audit office noted. Even if the measures are successfully implemented, recurrent expenditure of MVR42.7 billion in 2027 would absorb 99 per cent of the MVR43.2 billion in taxes and other revenue that the state expects to collect next year. Capital spending on infrastructure must be financed entirely by borrowing.
Revenue that cannot be counted on "should as a rule be left out of the budget," Niyazy told the committee.
"Taking on debt to cover recurrent expenditure is not economically sound," said Munawar. "Borrowing for a development project is not a problem." But recurrent spending, and salaries in particular, "does not increase output".
The wage bill is MVR14.4 billion in 2027, up MVR5 billion since the end of 2023 with pay rises accounting for less than MVR1 billion of the increase, according to MDP MP Abdul Ghafoor Moosa, a committee member. The rest represented political appointees and unnecessary hires, he said. Niyazy did not dispute the figures. The audit office would carry out a special review of payroll spending in 2027 and report to the public accounts committee, he said.
The audit office also highlighted "double pension" schemes running in parallel with the Pension Act and projected that pension spending – MVR2.6 billion in 2027 – would reach about MVR4 billion by 2042 and MVR7.9 billion by 2055 as the population ages.
Overdue bills
At the end of September the state owed MVR7.46 billion in unpaid bills recorded in its accounting system, a figure that has risen every year, according to the audit office's report. The 2027 budget does not clearly show what, if anything, is set aside to settle them, the report noted.
"We checked with the finance ministry whether a separate allocation had been budgeted next year to pay these bills," Niyazy told the committee. "They told us it had not been included." He asked MPs to obtain a settlement schedule from the ministry, "even spread over the coming years", and noted that the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority itself blames late state payments to the private sector for falling tax compliance.
Members said the true figure was higher. Ghafoor said ministries were sitting on bills they had been told not to forward to finance. "The government is running on interest-free loans taken from the public," he said. Dr Ahmed Shamheed from the MDP said suppliers were selling government bills to third parties at a 20 to 30 per cent discount to get paid: "that is the desperation". Niyazy said his office had found about MVR2 billion held outside the accounting system in 2023, when the budget ceiling control blocked ministries from entering more commitments. The practice was now "very much reduced" but treated "as a very serious matter" in every audit. He undertook to check whether the total had grown since last year and revert.
When the governor was asked the same question, he deferred to the finance ministry and the audit office. The MMA's figures say the state's suppliers are among the businesses waiting for dollars and the arrears sit alongside MVR2.3 billion in central bank paper issued this year to absorb the rufiyaa the deficit is pumping into the system.
The money the state is owed
Receivables stood at MVR22.3 billion at the end of 2025 – more than half a year's revenue – up from MVR16 billion in 2021. Tax arrears quadrupled to MVR7.8 billion over that period. Unpaid non-tax dues such as lease fees, rents and fines nearly doubled in two years to MVR14.4 billion. The audit office recommended granting collection agencies stronger legal powers.
"Of the 185 resorts, according to the figures MIRA shared with us, only about 50 pay income tax," Munawar told MPs. "What does that mean? Either they make no profit or there are some problems – so they need to be audited. MIRA should not only go after corner shops."
The MMA estimates the economy earns US5.9 billion a year, but only US3.8 billion enters the banking system. Foreign currency earner has now been told to open a designated account under the amended Foreign Currency Act. The first mandatory 40 per cent conversion took place last month. The governor said the full picture would only be clear in January.
MP Ahmed Saleem, the committee chair from the ruling People's National Congress, said customs loses about MVR2.5 billion a year to under-invoicing, with goods declared at 30 to 50 per cent of their value. "Half of what customs should collect is not collected," he said.
Asked whether taxes should be raised, Niyazy said chasing spending with higher rates made compliance worse, pointing to MIRA's estimate of about MVR22 billion in non-compliance. Revenue would grow with the economy, "but spending is not at a sustainable level". The chair said the government had no intention of raising taxes.
Subsidies for the rich, companies without accounts
Subsidies and grants together amount to about MVR14 billion, a third of state revenue, the committee chair observed at the close of the auditor general's session. Most people have no idea they receive them, he said.
Both the MMA and audit office said the money was badly targeted.
"Subsidies right now are very blanket," Munawar said. "Even people earning over MVR50,000 get the electricity subsidy, including in Ramadan. That is not very fair." The government possesses the means-testing data to target them, he said. Niyazy said targeted subsidies had "been neglected by successive governments, and no government has taken significant steps on it". The audit office's work plan now includes performance audits of the fuel subsidy, the staple food subsidy and the RTL ferry and bus subsidy.
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) would meanwhile absorb a further MVR2.2 billion in 2027 in capital, loans and operating support, down from MVR6.8 billion in 2025. "Some companies on which the state spends heavily do not keep proper financial accounts at all," the auditor general said. "Among them Fenaka, RDC [Road Development Corporation] and WAMCO [Waste Management Corporation]. Their financial audits cannot be completed because they do not keep their books properly – yet large sums are still being spent on them." Maldives Airports Company Ltd, Island Aviation, Maldives Ports Limited and Maldives Post, by contrast, kept good accounts, he said.
MDP MP Shamheed said STO was making about MVR400 million a quarter while receiving MVR3.2 billion in fuel subsidy. STELCO was reporting record profits while receiving an electricity subsidy and capital injections. Was the subsidy keeping prices down or propping up profits? he asked. Niyazy said the planned performance audits would examine exactly that.
The audit office's written opinion recommends merging companies that do the same work, "right-sizing" them and making them financially self-sufficient. The budget says the ministry is working on it.
Borrowing at home, draining the rainy day fund
The deficit widens to MVR9.4 billion next year, seven per cent of GDP. The government's target is five per cent by 2028. Debt reaches MVR161.3 billion. Of the MVR18.9 billion the government must raise in 2027, MVR15.6 billion is to come from domestic sources.
By the end of this year, 78 per cent of the 2026 deficit would have been financed domestically, overshooting a planned 63 per cent, according to the central bank. Rising bank exposure to the government was a risk to the financial system and crowded out lending to businesses, it warned. Concessional and green financing should be prioritised, the MMA recommended. But Munawar said at current interest rates, "I doubt it will be very concessional". The audit office's report, citing IMF warnings, noted that each year's borrowing plan deviates sharply from what the Majlis approves.
The government repaid more than US$500 million of debt in 2026, the highest amount spent on debt servicing in a single year in the country's history. Munawar's biggest concern was the Sovereign Development Fund. "A very large part of the SDF is to be used for financing next year – that is a very big concern," he said. Only the airport development charge flows into the fund. The fund's balance should be protected by law, he said. The audit office concurred. The fund exists to meet large debt repayments and absorb external shocks, and should carry a legally mandated minimum balance. Its report listed external bond and sukuk obligations of MVR2.7 billion and MVR1.9 billion due in 2027. It recommended settling the public bank account overdraft at the MMA that has been outstanding since 2020.
No quick fix
MPs wanted to know when the dollar would come down. Saleem, the committee chair and owner of the Redwave supermarket chain, said the parallel market peak was MVR23.70. One member said it had touched 25 "the other night" and asked whether the MMA had modelled a tipping point at 30.
"I cannot give an assurance that the rate, or the pressure, will ease immediately," Munawar said. "What I can assure you is that to the extent conversions come in, we will increase TT sales to the banks through the banking system. God willing, from next week we will be increasing that."
He ruled out floating the rufiyaa in the near future. "I will not advise floating unless the usable reserve reaches US$1 billion. Its adverse effect on the people would be far too damaging." The central bank "does not determine the foreign exchange market today; most of it is still outside the MMA," he said. The monetary tools it does have are being tightened: the reserve requirement on banks has gone from 10 to 10.5 per cent and will reach 11 per cent by year-end, the requirement on dollar deposits from five to 7.5 per cent, and the MMA has mopped up about MVR3.1 billion of rufiyaa through open market operations this year.
On the controversy over the revised Foreign Currency Act, he said the law was an IMF recommendation from 2019 and the 40 per cent conversion figure had been proposed by the previous MMA management. Some licensed money changers had been moving more dollars than small banks, he said. The number of money changers has been cut from about 200 to 51 under a 2024 regulation, with regulatory action against 11 and three fined under the law. "Going backwards will not solve this," he said. Resorts that have asked for concessions on conversion will have to wait: "given the reserve position, we cannot give concessions at the moment".
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