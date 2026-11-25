Members said the true figure was higher. Ghafoor said ministries were sitting on bills they had been told not to forward to finance. "The government is running on interest-free loans taken from the public," he said. Dr Ahmed Shamheed from the MDP said suppliers were selling government bills to third parties at a 20 to 30 per cent discount to get paid: "that is the desperation". Niyazy said his office had found about MVR2 billion held outside the accounting system in 2023, when the budget ceiling control blocked ministries from entering more commitments. The practice was now "very much reduced" but treated "as a very serious matter" in every audit. He undertook to check whether the total had grown since last year and revert.