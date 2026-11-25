Parliament passed the government's MVR59.7 billion (US$3.8 billion) budget for 2027 without any changes, with 65 votes in favour and the 13 opposition MDP members not voting for it, after the PNC supermajority rejected all seven MDP amendments put to a vote. The budget projects revenue of MVR43.2 billion and expenditure of MVR52.6 billion, including MVR42.7 billion in recurrent spending, leaving a deficit of MVR9.4 billion. It was passed unchanged despite warnings from the MMA and the Auditor General of major fiscal risks, including about 101 per cent of revenue going towards running costs.
The MDP's protest on Thursday to demand a referendum on the Eagle Hills deal will be held at the Artificial Beach at 9pm under the slogan "Ahaa Bala" ("Just ask"). MDP chairman Nasheed asked candidates in Friday's election for the party's national council to tell the party office whether they will take part, even if they live outside Malé. Members needed to know where candidates stood on a referendum, he said. "Things succeed when they have the people's consent," Nasheed said in a video. "Asking the people about the Fushidhiggaru lagoon project is essential."
Many harbour projects have stalled because of a shortage of rock boulders, and many could be finished once supplies arrive, Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib told parliament. Answering MDP MP Abdul Ghafoor Moosa, he pointed to the war in the Middle East as the cause. "The MP talks as if we started the war, and as if the Maldivian government is behind the whole world fighting and prices rising," Muththalib said. In April he had warned that the war, rising fuel prices and shortages of construction materials would delay some projects.
The Criminal Court scheduled closing statements for 24 December in the trial of Adhadhu CEO Hussain Fiyaz Moosa and editor Hassan Mohamed, who face a gazf charge over the outlet's "Aisha" documentary. State witnesses are due to testify on 1, 3 and 7 December, and defence witnesses on 9 and 13 December. The court refused to hear some defence witnesses, including President Muizzu and an expert on the Penal Code, but accepted several of Adhadhu's journalists. After the High Court upheld the decision not to call Muizzu, the defence appealed to the Supreme Court, saying he was a key witness. No date has been set for the verdict.
Bar council president Hussain Siraj told Dhauru that the council will need to consult with all stakeholders including universities, students, lawyers and the justice sector before acting on a parliament recommendation to exempt current law students from taking the bar exam in person. Maldives Qualification Authority’s CEO Mariyam Fizana Rasheed meanwhile said the rule was very good for maintaining the standard of law graduates and that the parliament's judiciary committee had not sought the MQA’s opinion before recommending the exemption. She said the decision was questionable and raised concern over conflict of interest in MPs who are current law students making decisions regarding the rule.
The Supreme Court overturned rulings that had ordered the state to pay US$2 million to Centre Enterprises for medical equipment and consumables the company said it had supplied to the Department of Medical Services under a 2007 agreement. In a unanimous ruling, the court found the company had not proven the goods were delivered, noting that its delivery notes gave no recipient or date. A special audit, which the court accepted as new evidence, found that the company's documents: carried the name and signature of someone who did not work at the department at the time, used a project code from other work and included a bank guarantee that appeared not to be genuine. The audit also found the company had not imported goods of that kind before the claimed delivery dates. The auditor general's office has asked police to open a criminal investigation, the court noted. The Civil Court and High Court had both ordered the state to pay the invoice value after the company sued in 2022.
Former vice president Faisal Naseem and his running mate, Malé mayor Adam Azim, wrote to parliament's majority and minority leaders urging MPs not to pass the real estate bill. The bill was written for a single transaction and is meant to give legal cover to the Eagle Hills agreement, Faisal told reporters. He argued that the agreement was void from the start, because the government signed it before passing the laws it required. He also questioned who had drafted the bill and what part, if any, Eagle Hills had played in it.
Police arrested two men on suspicion of smuggling more than three kilos of drugs hidden in goods imported by air cargo, after customs officers found the drugs and handed them over. The men, aged 28 and 45, were arrested in Malé in a joint operation by the drug enforcement department and counter-narcotics intelligence, and were remanded for 15 days.
Tourists can now clear immigration at Velana International Airport through e-gates. The service is open to passport holders from 46 countries flying with 31 airlines. Eligible travellers are notified through the Imuga immigration portal after they check in for their flight, and they receive an e-visa by email once they pass through the gate. The airport has 35 gates, 20 for arrivals and 15 for departures, which check identity using facial and iris recognition supplied by Germany's Dermalog. Clearance takes five to 10 seconds, compared with 30 to 50 seconds at a counter, Home Minister Ali Ihusaan said. He added that as many as 3,000 tourists can arrive within two hours.
The health ministry received 299 cases in October, 109 of them involving violence against children, according to its monthly figures. The child cases included: 24 of sexual abuse, involving 18 girls and six boys, 27 of neglect, 19 of physical abuse and 14 of children who witnessed domestic violence. The ministry also handled 57 cases of gender-based or domestic violence, 52 of them involving women. These included 31 of physical abuse, 13 of emotional or verbal abuse and two of rape, one of them marital rape.
The Health Protection Agency advised those most at risk from the haze to spend less time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity outside, and to wear N95 masks when they go out. The groups it named are: young children, pregnant women, older people, outdoor workers and people with lung disease, heart disease, asthma or other long-term conditions It also urged people to keep doors and windows shut when air quality is poor, use air purifiers if they can, and check air quality regularly on the IQAir website or app. In the short term, polluted air can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, cause coughing and breathlessness and make asthma worse, the agency said. Long-term exposure is linked to lung and heart disease, stroke and some cancers.
The annual Vara Expo, a jobs and skills fair, will be held at Hulhumalé Central Park from Thursday to Saturday, the home ministry said. The ministry called it the country's largest expo showcasing job opportunities and in-demand skills. It will have 158 exhibitors across four zones: careers, education, skills and a market. Sun Siyam Resorts is the main sponsor.