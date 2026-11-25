The Supreme Court overturned rulings that had ordered the state to pay US$2 million to Centre Enterprises for medical equipment and consumables the company said it had supplied to the Department of Medical Services under a 2007 agreement. In a unanimous ruling, the court found the company had not proven the goods were delivered, noting that its delivery notes gave no recipient or date. A special audit, which the court accepted as new evidence, found that the company's documents: carried the name and signature of someone who did not work at the department at the time, used a project code from other work and included a bank guarantee that appeared not to be genuine. The audit also found the company had not imported goods of that kind before the claimed delivery dates. The auditor general's office has asked police to open a criminal investigation, the court noted. The Civil Court and High Court had both ordered the state to pay the invoice value after the company sued in 2022.