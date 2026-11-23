The High Court upheld a 30-day detention order against former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, who was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor. Shahid's lawyers argued that police had not obtained a statement from the alleged child victim and relied only on secondhand statements or hearsay. But a statement was not required at that stage, the court ruled. An account given to investigators by someone the child had confided in was enough, provided the lower court explained why it found grounds for suspicion. Prosecutors argued that exact charges need not be specified during an investigation. Shahid's lawyers said details of the case had spread on social media despite confidentiality rules meant to protect child victims and that the media had been tipped off before his arrest, calling it a politically motivated attempt to humiliate him.
Police asked the Prosecutor General's Office to charge Askoi Travel Services over the alleged embezzlement of MVR2.66 million (US$172,500) paid by 109 people for Umrah trips, following an investigation into the case reported in July last year. The company is accused of repeatedly cancelling trips after collecting payments. The Islamic ministry fined it MVR130,000 and barred companies linked to its shareholders from organising Umrah trips after it cancelled trips last Ramadan.
Parliament's national development and heritage committee resolved to summon and consult officials from key institutions regarding the real estate bill and to conclude all committee work on the bill by 7 December. MDP MP on the committee called for the withdrawal of the bill.
Part of the ceiling at Laamu Gan's regional hospital collapsed onto a vacant ICU bed after being soaked by water leaking from an air conditioner. Hospital CEO Abdul Hannan Abdul Raheem said no one was hurt and the problem had been fixed, describing it as a "small technical issue". Social media posts claimed the leak had gone without repair for months and had brought down other ceiling panels.
Police closed part of a house in Fuvammulah that was allegedly operating as a "drug café" for 90 days under a magistrate court order after arresting two men. Ahmed Rasheed, 32, and Mohamed Shaaz, 36 were arrested in the operation last Thursday in which about 17 grams of suspected drugs were found, police said. Shaaz was remanded for 15 days and Rasheed, whose home was closed, for 12 days.
Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih publicly endorsed former vice president Faisal Naseem for the MDP's presidential primary for the first time, telling Sangu TV that Faisal and his running mate, Malé Mayor Adam Azim, had decided to run with his support. Solih also backed about 200 candidates aligned with Faisal and Azim in Friday's election for the party's national council, he told Sangu TV. Former party chair Fayyaz Ismail, who is backed by party chair Mohamed Nasheed, and Hulhumalé South MP Dr Ahmed Shamheed are also running in the primary, as is former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, who is in detention.
The MNDF Fire and Rescue Service began a firefighting exercise dubbed “Exercise Jarraafaa” in Malé, Hulhumalé, Vilimalé, Thilafushi and Crossroads Maldives to test how firefighters respond to large and complex fires and familiarise them with its fire emergency operational plan. The public may see fire vehicles moving through Malé's streets with sirens on during the drills, the MNDF said.