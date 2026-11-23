The High Court upheld a 30-day detention order against former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, who was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor. Shahid's lawyers argued that police had not obtained a statement from the alleged child victim and relied only on secondhand statements or hearsay. But a statement was not required at that stage, the court ruled. An account given to investigators by someone the child had confided in was enough, provided the lower court explained why it found grounds for suspicion. Prosecutors argued that exact charges need not be specified during an investigation. Shahid's lawyers said details of the case had spread on social media despite confidentiality rules meant to protect child victims and that the media had been tipped off before his arrest, calling it a politically motivated attempt to humiliate him.