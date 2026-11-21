Upon entering the gallery, a three-panel series on the left, titled Roots, immediately caught my attention. The landscape paintings begin with trees and foliage illuminated by sunlight, their surfaces animated by expressive brushwork and layers of colour that lend them a sense of movement and spontaneity. A lively combination of greens, yellows, oranges and reds, rendered through an expressionist and post-impressionist approach, gradually gives way to abstraction in the third panel. Here, the composition becomes more intense, with vermilion and orange taking over much of the canvas, surrounding what appears to be part of an almost felled tree, its roots still exposed and ghost-like, painted in a rich cerulean blue. I found myself lingering over these paintings, taking in the subtle transformation from one panel to the next.