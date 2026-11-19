Music to coral ears: how underwater recordings could help reefs recover
Baa Atoll scientists are playing a DJ mix to drifting larvae.
Artwork: Dosain
9 hours ago
A healthy coral reef is anything but quiet, as anyone who has snorkelled in the Maldives can attest. Snapping shrimp crack bubbles with their claws, damselfish grunt at intruders and parrotfish crunch algae off the coral. Researchers call it a "metropolis of noise."
Off Soneva Fushi in Baa Atoll, scientists are piping that din back into the water to call baby corals home. The resort's marine biologists are working with researchers Stephen D Simpson and Mary Shodipo to investigate whether playing recordings of healthy reefs from speakers placed underwater could help corals grow.
Preliminary results were presented at this year's Maldives Marine Science Symposium in August. In a tank where the healthy reef sounds were played, researchers reported a 112 per cent increase in coral larvae settlement compared to controls. In the ocean, preliminary results showed that the settlement of coral larvae was 45 per cent higher when enriched with sound.
Simpson is a marine biologist and fish ecologist from Bristol University who focuses on coral reef fish, bio acoustics and effects of climate change on marine ecosystems. He has previously conducted research on the impact of sound on fish and other marine life. Shodipo is a music producer and teacher who became a marine ecologist and a National Geographic explorer.
Their research on using acoustic playback to accelerate the settlement of coral larvae on coral plugs was recently featured in How to Live on Earth, a documentary presented by Benedict Cumberbatch.
In the Maldives, where coral reefs underpin tourism and fisheries and protect low-lying islands, the stakes are existential. Mass bleaching in 1998 killed about 90 per cent of shallow water coral. Hard coral cover fell from 44.9 per cent in 1997 to 7.3 per cent in 2000. The reefs recovered, but major disturbances that once struck about once a decade now come every four to six years, leaving less time to bounce back. Last month, the first global assessment of coral reefs under the IUCN Red List of Ecosystems classed 96 per cent of the world’s reef ecosystems as critically endangered – at high risk of collapse within 50 years – once projected ocean warming is factored in. Forecasters warn that the El Niño now building in the Pacific could be the strongest on record.
Why sound matters
"In their first stage of their life, corals are actually swimming," explained Benedict Yen, a researchers based in Soneva. When corals reproduce, eggs are released into the water which fertilises and develops into free swimming larvae. The larvae swims around the ocean looking for somewhere to settle.
"During that phase, when it's swimming around, there's lots of different things that the larvae is detecting to work out where is a good place for it to settle. It can detect light, for example. So if it swims into like a cave or something, it knows to kind of swim back out again. It can detect chemical cues from the kinds of algae on the reef that it wants to live near. And another thing they can detect is sound."
The snapping sound created when shrimp implode air bubbles with their claws can travel miles through the ocean. Damselfish are territorial creatures. They make sounds to drive fish away from their corals. Parrotfish, abundant in Maldivian reefs, make grazing sounds when they munch off algae on corals.
"There's all kinds of fish that are making noise in the ocean to talk to each other, to communicate things," said Yen. "And then you have some kind of incidental sounds as well. So things which aren't trying to make sounds, like urchins. The sounds of urchins kind of moving around and eating things makes noise as well, not for any communication reason, just because they're there and they make noise."
Since coral larvae respond to healthy reef sounds, "if you play the sounds of fish and shrimp and everything that's going on on the reef, coral larvae will swim towards there because that's a kind of place where they want to live," he said.
The "reef soundscaping" idea has been building over recent years. In 2019, Simpson was senior author of a study on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef which found that playing healthy reef sounds through underwater loudspeakers on patches of dead coral doubled the number of young fish that arrived and stayed. In March 2023, he and Distinguished Professor Peter Harrison of Australia’s Southern Cross University found in the Maldives that coral larvae exposed to recordings of healthy reefs changed direction to swim towards the sound, while recordings of degraded reefs had no obvious effect.
Others have reported similar results. In a 2024 study in the US Virgin Islands, researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution broadcast healthy reef sounds on a degraded reef and found that mustard hill coral larvae settled at 1.7 times the rate, on average, of those at sites without the added sound. In some cases, it was up to seven times. Later work in the Virgin Islands found the same effect in two more species, including the endangered grooved brain coral, a broadcast spawner.
How it works
For the first part of the research, the scientists in Soneva collected coral eggs, reared them into larvae and introduced them into tanks, where they would settle on ceramic plugs preconditioned for coral settlement. Underwater speakers were then placed in the tanks to play sounds. In one tank, the sounds wore of a healthy reef. In a second tank, they played the sounds of a degraded reef. No sounds were played in the third. They then introduced nursery grown coral larvae to see how likely they are to settle on the plugs.
The experiment done in tanks (ex situ) was only one part of the research.
Researchers have also tested it in the water (in situ) by deploying artificial substrates. The same sounds were played to try and attract coral larvae from the wild. Once they settled on the substrates, they were brought into the lab to be grown. They were planted back in the reef once they have grown bigger. The different sounds - of a healthy reef, degraded reef and no sound - are used to compare success rates in this as well.
"The sounds are played using underwater speakers. So they're the same speakers you would use for synchronised swimming. They're underwater speakers, and they have a really long wire going all the way up," explained Ayla Kroon, who is leading this part of the research.
The sounds were first recorded in healthy reefs in Baa Atoll using HydroMoth microphones. The sounds needed to be from neighbouring reefs and not from healthy reefs in a completely different ecosystem in other countries, she noted.
“Then the system is used with an MP3 and it has essentially a DJ mix of coral sounds from healthy reefs that we have in Baa atoll. So we got them from the reef near Royal Island Resort. It's a different reef, pretty close to here, but it's really, really healthy," Kroon said.
Mary Shodipo, who was a music producer before becoming an ecologist, mixed the sounds together with Steve Simpson.
Restoration potential
Researchers across the Maldives and the globe have been working on coral reef regeneration and restoration using different techniques, ranging from coral planting to artificial fertilisation. But growing baby corals and introducing them into the water is a laborious process that requires active effort and extensive resources.
In Baa Atoll, the reef soundscape research is being taken one step further. Researchers want to see if it can actually be used as a more passive effort to improve the success rate of coral settlement in a natural reef during naturally occurring coral spawning periods.
"My project that's kind of linked to that. Essentially step three to the whole experiment is to see if you can also try to use the sounds, but to attract coral larvae to settle on the actual natural reef. So this would then take a step out, so you don't have to take the corals out of the ocean, grow them in the lab and then plum them back. But they could just attract to the reef naturally," said Kroon.
"If this were to work, then you are much more scalable and it's much more doable for even smaller islands to actually do this. Places that don't have a big land system, so they can still attract more corals that come to the reef. It's essentially a really good way to get more diversity and more coral settlement onto your reef."
The sounds are played underwater using speakers during and after the spawning period.
"We play the sounds during the spawning period, a little bit after the spawning period, usually for about kind of two to three weeks," she said.
Researchers would go out, deploy the speakers and play the sounds during the day because corals are known to recruit (settle on the reef) during the day. At night, the speakers are taken out of the water for the batteries to be recharged.
Researchers have been studying this for over a year and a half and early across the major spawning periods of the year in Baa Atoll.
"So in the autumn time, we have around October, November, and then we have November, December. So it's two months. And then in springtime, we usually have March, April, May. So that's about three months we have spawning," Kroon said.
Although the project is still ongoing, early results have been promising, she said.
"What it's looking like so far is that actually some of the sounds treatments for where we surveyed the reef...So far it seems to be working, but we're still in the process of going through all the data and doing some more long-term monitoring to see how kind of the trends of of the corals go.”
The technique, if proven to be successful, could be scaled across island communities, the researchers said.
"The hope is that you know in the right situations, it's a really passive, easy way to attract larvae in without doing very much work at all. Okay, you have to go out and get systems and charge the batteries," said Yen. If it is able to lure the larvae, "it skips out a lot of the steps," he added.
"We have to collect the eggs, fertilise them, grow them in your nursery, then plant them, which is a lot of labour. Instead, you just bring in the larvae to the reef, and then it does a lot of the work for you," he said.
Compared to other reef restoration techniques – all of which are hard, laborious and resource-intensive – soundscaping is a passive, scalable method that can be taught to communities if their reefs are found to be suitable.
Kroon also believes that the technique increases the genetic diversity of corals regenerated compared to other techniques.
"A lot of restoration methods in the past have focused a lot on what we call asexual restoration. So it's a lot of methods where you essentially use clones of the parents or fragments of the parents to kind of try to grow back a reef," she said.
But a drawback is that it does not increase the genetic diversity enough and make the reef stronger genetically, she said.
"And with a lot of the changes going on with temperature and other climate-related changes, you really need stronger genes to come back into your reef because that's what the coral larvae do, as they're all genetically diverse. They're a mixture of their parents which have survived bleaching events, so they're much stronger.”
Although the technique offers "one solution among many others with some pretty unique advantages," Yen cautioned that it is not going to be a “magic fix” for the problems facing coral reefs.
"The ocean's still getting warmer. No matter how many sounds you play, if the ocean is, you know, getting two, three or four degrees hotter than it is now, there won't be any corals, regardless of if you play sounds or not."
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