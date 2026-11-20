Maldivians have always put progress first despite opposition to big changes, President Muizzu said at the Republic Day ceremony. He cited girls’ education, wider island roads, engines on fishing boats and tourism, which he said foreign experts had once judged impossible. He called for a “civilised society” founded on human development, under the motto “Dhivehinge Raajje – Civilised Society”, and offered prayers for the guidance of those working to undermine peace and obstruct the nation’s progress.
Islamic scholar Dr Mohamed Rasheed Ibrahim and writer and broadcaster Abbas Ibrahim received the National Award of Honour, the country’s highest honour for service, at the ceremony. Rasheed is a former president of the fatwa council who chaired the committee that translated the Quran into Dhivehi for more than 18 years. Abbas is a former head of the national Dhivehi language centre, with more than 67 years in journalism. The National Award for Public Service went to 56 people and the President’s National Award for Special Achievement to 57, most of them for top results in higher education.
The ruling PNC’s membership passed 100,000, according to the Elections Commission’s party registry, up by more than 26,000 since the end of last year. The milestone came amid opposition accusations that the party was signing up members through threats and payments. Employees of government offices and state-owned companies were threatened with dismissal if they did not join, and some people were paid MVR 500 or MVR 2,000 to sign up, Adhadhu reported. In second place, the opposition MDP has 53,747 members.
The Ilmuveringe Gulhun association of religious scholars called on the government to halt the Eagle Hills deal, saying that signing a final agreement on the terms disclosed so far would raise serious objections under Islamic law. The project’s benefits are speculative, while its harms are written into its terms, the association said. It argued that the real estate bill’s “surrender and re-grant” model would let leases be renewed indefinitely, getting around the constitution’s 99-year limit on leases to foreigners. “Financial losses can be corrected later. But if land is given away beyond return and a permanent foreign population is created, that cannot be reversed,” it said. The statement was not political and was not opposed to foreign investment or to “Arab brothers”, the network of clerics said.
President Muizzu welcomed the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya. It is the first time in the court’s 80-year history that it has held a state responsible for genocide under the 1948 convention. Myanmar must also compensate the Rohingya, with the amount to be determined later. The Maldives was one of the states that intervened in the case brought by The Gambia.
President Muizzu ratified the GST amendment scrapping the tax on overseas tour operators and agents selling Maldives holidays, backdated to 1 October, when collection began. He also ratified an amendment to the Tax Administration Act that requires taxpayers to pay at least 50 per cent of a disputed MIRA assessment before they can appeal to the Tax Appeal Tribunal. The full amount must be paid in some cases.
Parliament’s national development and heritage committee will finish its review of the real estate bill by 7 December, without hearing from religious scholars or political parties. MDP MP Hussain Sameer’s proposals to invite scholars, civil society groups and political parties to give their views found no seconder. The committee instead passed a proposal by PNC MP Ali Moosa to open the bill to public comment for two weeks, until 2 December, and to seek written views from the economic, housing and finance ministries, the attorney general and Visit Maldives. Sameer cast the only vote against.
Former President Nasheed accused wealthy elite families of trying to keep ordinary Maldivians from prosperity while owning land and homes in Sri Lanka and Malé themselves, and with children married to foreigners. Raising alarm to block the prosperity ordinary people could have was a “vile and cunning scheme” and a “net cast to keep the Maldives poor”, he wrote on X. The MDP he knew was a “multicultural and liberal” party founded to look beyond the reef, the atoll and the country’s borders, he said. Nasheed has backed the project, breaking with most of the MDP.
Foundation work is under way on 182 housing units in Hulhumalé Phase 1 that a BML subsidiary is developing under the government’s “Housing for All” policy, with FW Construction as the contractor. More than 3,200 housing units are now under construction in the Malé area and will be completed by mid-2028, the bank said.
Supreme Court justices are now to be formally addressed as “Honourable”, followed by their title and name, under a circular issued by the Judicial Service Commission. The circular sets out how judges in every court should be addressed in Dhivehi and English. Supreme Court justices will not be addressed as “Al-Ustaz”.