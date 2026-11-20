The Ilmuveringe Gulhun association of religious scholars called on the government to halt the Eagle Hills deal, saying that signing a final agreement on the terms disclosed so far would raise serious objections under Islamic law. The project’s benefits are speculative, while its harms are written into its terms, the association said. It argued that the real estate bill’s “surrender and re-grant” model would let leases be renewed indefinitely, getting around the constitution’s 99-year limit on leases to foreigners. “Financial losses can be corrected later. But if land is given away beyond return and a permanent foreign population is created, that cannot be reversed,” it said. The statement was not political and was not opposed to foreign investment or to “Arab brothers”, the network of clerics said.