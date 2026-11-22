Hedging is not speculation. It means fixing the price of part of the country's expected volumes through supply contracts, forward purchases or benchmark-linked instruments, so that a spike cannot blow a hole in the budget. It is not free money. It carries counterparty, basis and volume risk. Hedging at the top of a price spike can lock in a high price, so cover should be built in tranches, under volume caps and independent oversight. Nor does it solve the dollar shortage. It makes the dollar requirement predictable, which is the point.