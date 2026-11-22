A budget that bets on cheaper oil
MVR600 million in savings rests on oil getting cheaper.
Artwork: Dosain
The bill behind the bet
Insurance the budget doesn't have
Buying alone, paying more
Tanks that work for everyone
Freight and the last leg
Efficiency buys time
What should happen next
The government and the MMA should publish a hedging framework, covering volume limits, instruments and governance, before the budget locks in cheaper-oil assumptions.
The Finance Ministry and STO should convene importers to run a pilot joint tender for one product, most likely diesel.
An independent study should assess a common-user terminal model, including who would run it and on what tariffs.
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