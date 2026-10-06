'I'll finish this within two years': Malé's new traffic chief sets out his plans

The problem is very bad in Hulhumalé. Many high-rise social housing blocks there use the ground and first floors for commercial space, with very little parking, so people are forced to park on the road. Even the police can't do much, because there is no robust public transport system yet. MTCC has done very well and is rolling out buses and taxis fast. But even they struggle to plan when they don't know what population will gather in an area – how many are schoolchildren, how many go to work.