December gathering, resort auction and Nasheed's case

Bank of Maldives has put a resort on the Laamu atoll islands of Fares and Kuda Fares up for auction at a minimum price of US$45.6 million. The Civil Court allowed it to sell three islands that Heavy Load Maldives had mortgaged against an unpaid loan. Heavy Load is owned by former deputy speaker 'Reeko' Moosa Manik and his children. The company reportedly defaulted on a US$11 million loan. An earlier order allowing the sale was overturned by the High Court. Under the new order, the minimum price would drop to US$40 million if the resort is still unsold after a month and to US$38 million later in the three-month sale period. The 100-room resort’s lease runs until 2064 and bids close on 2 December.