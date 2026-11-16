December gathering, resort auction and Nasheed's case

The “Maldivian land for Maldivians” campaign against the Eagle Hills deal in Rasmalé will hold a rally in Hulhumalé Phase II on Friday night and a nationwide gathering in Malé on 4 December bringing people from across the islands, former home minister Imran Abdulla told a press conference. The December gathering will go ahead if the government pushes on with the project without addressing public concerns, he said. Imran said people turned out for last Friday’s rally at the Artificial Beach despite heavy rain and “various pressures”, which he said showed widespread public support. He also urged MPs to vote against the real estate bill.
Bank of Maldives has put a resort on the Laamu atoll islands of Fares and Kuda Fares up for auction at a minimum price of US$45.6 million. The Civil Court allowed it to sell three islands that Heavy Load Maldives had mortgaged against an unpaid loan. Heavy Load is owned by former deputy speaker 'Reeko' Moosa Manik and his children. The company reportedly defaulted on a US$11 million loan. An earlier order allowing the sale was overturned by the High Court. Under the new order, the minimum price would drop to US$40 million if the resort is still unsold after a month and to US$38 million later in the three-month sale period. The 100-room resort’s lease runs until 2064 and bids close on 2 December.
Foreign direct investment brought prosperity to post-colonial countries such as Singapore and South Korea without costing them their sovereignty, former President Nasheed wrote on X. The successful countries insisted that foreign investment be used to process raw materials at home, not merely to extract them for export, he said. With stronger economies, they “not only safeguarded their sovereignty but also earned a seat in the international community”. Nasheed has backed the Eagle Hills project, breaking with much of the MDP.
Islamic Minister Dr Mohamed Shaheem opposed the Eagle Hills deal in Rasmalé from the start and will not stay in the government if the agreement is signed, Adhadhu reported, citing sources familiar with cabinet discussions. Shaheem has raised his objections in cabinet and directly with President Muizzu, the sources said. Adhaalath Party sources told Adhadhu that fear Shaheem would resign and turn religious scholars against the government was a key reason Muizzu invited the party into his coalition, which its council approved on Saturday night.
Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Attorney General Ahmed Usham and ministers met PNC MPs behind closed doors at parliament. It was the eve of the first debate on the government’s four new bills, including the real estate bill. Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib and Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed also attended. Usham told Adhadhu the meeting was held to answer questions PNC MPs had about the four bills, but he would not say what the questions were. Parliament is scheduled to hold preliminary debates on the bills on Monday, alongside the 2027 budget.
MTCC invited developers to express interest in designing, financing and building a 25-storey apartment complex in Hulhumalé Phase II. Mihaaru reported that the flats are meant for the state-owned company’s staff. According to the notice, the building will stand on a plot of about 12,000 square feet with commercial space on the ground and first floors and affordable housing from the second floor up. Bidders must show they can raise financing for projects worth more than US$10 million and submissions close on 22 November. A previous staff housing project for two 15-storey towers, tendered in 2017, stalled after corruption allegations, and former CEO Hassan Shah and other former officials are now on trial.
A Thinadhoo community group launched a public appeal to build a mosque in Bangladesh in memory of MNDF staff sergeant Ibrahim Ahmed, who was lost at sea in August while trying to save a sinking supply boat in the Huvadhoo channel. Lokaas, which runs a popular futsal tournament where Ibrahim was once named best player, said the 120-person mosque would cost an estimated MVR300,000 (US$19,455). Ibrahim, police sergeant Ali Naafiu and the boat’s captain Mohamed Hamdhoon went missing when the vessel sank on 5 August. Its seven foreign crew were rescued. The MNDF has said the wreck lies more than 1,600 metres deep, beyond the reach of divers.
Police will teach “respect” as a module in their basic training course and in specialised operational and technical training, Police Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed said, following the launch of the government’s national respect campaign. The module would help officers learn mutual respect, maintain professional standards and protect human dignity, he said at the opening of a police station in Laamu Hithadhoo.
The agriculture ministry began what it says is the country’s first agricultural census, with the Maldives Bureau of Statistics and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. The census will provide key data on the sector and help identify challenges and shortfalls in food security, the ministry said.