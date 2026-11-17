The government and STO signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based SERH Group to develop an international port at Ihavandhippolhu, near the Eight Degree Channel shipping lane. The economic ministry said the project would also include industrial activity, tourism and commercial facilities, and that the parties would now move towards physical implementation. SERH, an oil and gas services, logistics and manpower company formerly known as Al Dhafra Technical Services, put forward a proposal to develop the project, the ministry said. The ministry did not disclose the value, land area or terms of the agreement, or whether the project was put to tender.
The government named a newly formed state-owned company, Maldives Industrial Development Free Zone, as the project’s master developer in January 2024. That November, the company signed a framework agreement with Singapore’s Capital Asia Investments, and officials said a further agreement bringing US$100 million in investment would follow within six months. In March this year, President Muizzu renamed another state-owned company as Maldives Economic Gateway Development Limited to coordinate the Ihavandhippolhu project. The ministry did not say what became of the Capital Asia agreement.
The ruling PNC and the Adhaalath Party signed a coalition agreement to campaign together for President Muizzu’s re-election in 2028. Adhaalath president Sheikh Mohamed Shifan said Muizzu had assured the party that “not even an inch” of Maldivian land or sea would be owned by foreigners. The party had decided to support the government’s efforts to strengthen Islam, defend the country’s sovereignty and improve the economy, he said at the signing at Barceló Nasandhura, which Muizzu attended. PNC chair and Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla said the aim was to make Muizzu the first president re-elected under the 2008 constitution. Adhaalath, which has about 5,700 registered members, was previously in coalition with the governments of Nasheed, Yameen and Solih.
The Anti-Corruption Commission said only about MVR1.2 million (US$77,821) of its proposed MVR47.5 million budget for next year would be left for its core work after salaries, rent, utilities and administration. The finance ministry cut MVR6.4 million from the commission’s request, about 90 per cent of it from staff pay, ACC president Adam Shamil told parliament’s budget committee. Over the past three years the commission spent MVR70 million on investigations and asked for MVR206 million to be recovered for the state, about MVR2.9 for every rufiyaa spent, though it has no power to pursue the money in court, he said. Some staff now earn less than they did in 2015, and the commission still works out of a residential house, Shamil said.
The Elections Commission said its MVR67 million budget for next year would only be enough to “open and close the office”, with nothing set aside to prepare for the 2028 presidential election; MVR35 million of the total goes to political parties, commission president Mohamed Shakeel told the budget committee. Member Hassan Zakariyya said an MVR40 million ceiling first offered for election preparations had been dropped, leaving about six months of 2028 to procure what it needs before the September vote. About MVR900,000 was also cut from this year’s budget without notice, including money for server security, he said. The commission, which has been served notice to leave its offices, asked for an extra MVR40 million.
The 2027 budget assumes no new hires across the state, deputy finance minister Ahmed Saaid Mustafa told parliament’s government oversight committee. The wage bill is set at MVR14.4 billion, MVR500 million more than this year, made up of MVR7.9 billion in salaries and MVR6.5 billion in allowances. Every agency agrees the state employs too many people but says it needs more staff itself, Saaid said, defending the cap on overtime for health and education workers. Some employees had claimed more than 24 hours of overtime a day, he said. The National Pay Commission said no one’s pay would fall under the pay framework. Saaid acknowledged problems for some groups, such as mosque staff.
Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla ordered MDP MP Meekail Naseem out of the chamber after Meekail alleged that parliament had been “drowned in dollars” over the real estate bill. Meekail said Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib had come to parliament late at night carrying “a black bag” to silence PNC MPs. The speaker warned him not to make unsubstantiated claims. When Meekail repeated the allegation, PNC MPs raised points of order and the speaker named him and sent him out as the chamber erupted. Meekail argued the bill would strip away the constitution’s protections against foreign ownership of land and its 99-year limit on leases to foreigners.
Muththalib said on social media that the bag held his football kit because he had come straight from a game on Aarah and that it had gone through security at parliament, which the MNDF runs. He said he had gone at the request of MPs who wanted parts of the real estate bill explained.
Economic activity grew four per cent in September compared with a year earlier, according to the Statistics Bureau's monthly indicator of economic growth, but fell 11.6 per cent from August. Real estate, wholesale and retail trade, and construction drove the annual growth. Fisheries output almost halved, falling 48 per cent, and accommodation and food services, the main tourism sector, slipped 0.4 per cent on fewer tourist bed-nights. Tourism still accounted for the largest share of activity, at 18.5 per cent.
The Pension Office has dismissed its chief operating officer, Maryam Shiuna, who had been suspended since 23 September after some board members raised complaints about her. Adhadhu reported that she was dismissed after she took concerns about a matter involving the office’s chairman, Abdul Majeed Ali, to the relevant regulator through the proper channels. Her opposition to the MVR2.4 billion bond deal financed with money printed by the central bank was also among the reasons, it said. Shiuna, a former president of the Anti-Corruption Commission and former executive director of Transparency Maldives, joined the Pension Office in April 2023.
MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim asked parliament to investigate why convicted child sex offenders still serving prison sentences have been moved to home confinement, when the law bars bail and parole for sexual offences against children. In a letter to the speaker, the Galolhu North MP cited the health ministry’s child sex offender registry, which lists convicts transferred out of prison to home confinement. He asked for the authorities to be summoned to explain who approved the transfers and on what legal basis, how children living in those homes and in the wider community are being protected and whether the offenders are tagged or monitored. He had raised the issue during the debate on the government’s death penalty bill, saying some had been seen at teashops, cafes and restaurants.
Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusaan dismissed text circulating on social media as a proposed amendment to the immigration law as baseless, saying Maldives Immigration had never considered proposing it. The government has instead submitted an entirely new 50-page immigration bill, which contains no visa called a “resident visa”, he wrote on X, and he urged people not to spread “lies” about the agency. The bill sets out “special residence” visas, including one for people admitted under special government programmes and a business and investor category that includes a corporate resident visa. The conditions for each are left to regulations.