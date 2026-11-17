MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim asked parliament to investigate why convicted child sex offenders still serving prison sentences have been moved to home confinement, when the law bars bail and parole for sexual offences against children. In a letter to the speaker, the Galolhu North MP cited the health ministry’s child sex offender registry, which lists convicts transferred out of prison to home confinement. He asked for the authorities to be summoned to explain who approved the transfers and on what legal basis, how children living in those homes and in the wider community are being protected and whether the offenders are tagged or monitored. He had raised the issue during the debate on the government’s death penalty bill, saying some had been seen at teashops, cafes and restaurants.