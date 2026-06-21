Millionth tourist, record vape seizure and SOE redundancies

Spanish tourist Almudena Ortuño Esparza became the one millionth visitor to the Maldives in 2026, receiving a special welcome at Velana International Airport on Saturday with a cultural reception and commemorative gifts. Visit Maldives CEO Ibrahim Shiuree said reaching the milestone “within the same period” as last year reflected the resilience of the tourism industry despite disruptions to international travel caused by conflict in the Middle East. The one millionth tourist milestone in 2025 was reached on June 7, two weeks earlier than this year. According to tourism statistics published on Thursday, overall tourist arrivals are down 4.9 percent this year, with average daily arrivals standing at 4,464 visitors in June.
Customs seized 15,600 vape cartridges from a sea shipment on Friday, the largest haul since vapes were banned. Customs said it was the biggest single shipment intercepted since the import of vapes and e-cigarettes was banned in November 2024. The cartridges were found during a special operation at the commercial harbour, hidden in a consignment declared as general cargo. A customs official told Mihaaru the shipment was imported in the name of a person called Hussain Fayaz, giving no further detail. The seizure brings the total from three customs operations over five days to 22,309 cartridges, including 5,600 seized on Wednesday and 1,108 cartridges and 27 devices found last Sunday and Monday hidden in potato chip cans and chocolate powder packets.
The Housing Development Corporation issued a memo to employees offering financial incentives for voluntary resignation and retirement as part of an ongoing restructuring process. Under the offer, employees who choose to resign will receive “full benefits”, while staff eligible for retirement will be allowed to leave with a full retirement package. According to the memo, the measures are part of efforts to restructure the company in line with austerity measures recommended by the in response to the conflict in the Middle East. Separately, Mohamed Afeef Hussain, managing director of Fenaka Corporation, told Mihaaru that 97 employees had voluntarily sought termination as part of the state utility company’s ongoing efforts to “right-size” its workforce, with those employees now being made redundant. Afeef said the initiative had received support across the company, adding that some island offices had specifically requested downsizing due to frustration among staff over employees who regularly signed in but did little or no work, making it difficult to operate the offices effectively.
The tourism ministry gazetted regulations to govern how state-owned enterprises can be awarded tourism development projects under changes brought to the Tourism Act in December. Under the new rules, the government can lease land, islands or lagoons to financially and technically capable companies in which the state holds at least a 45 percent stake, subject to cabinet approval and compliance with lease acquisition fees and corporate social responsibility obligations. To apply, an SOE must submit a request to the tourism ministry, which will conduct a preliminary review before forwarding it to the cabinet for approval. Once approved, the president must designate the location for tourism development, while the auditor general must be notified after the lease agreement is signed. The regulations also allow state-owned companies to bypass upfront lease acquisition payments, with the amount instead deducted from government budget support provided to the enterprise. While SOEs are barred from subleasing leased islands, land or lagoons to third parties, they are permitted to contract out management of the tourism facility. In addition, companies are required to contribute US$ 500,000 to the tourism trust fund as part of their corporate social responsibility commitments, or invest the equivalent amount in ministry-approved development projects such as social centres, turf grounds, travellers’ huts or human resource development initiatives on inhabited islands.
Police arrested a Maldivian man accused of entering a shop in Hulhumalé Phase II armed with a knife and attempting to carry out an assault on Saturday.
President Muizzu blamed the drop in the number of young people working in the fisheries sector on hiring practices under the previous administration, arguing that political appointments to state-owned companies such as Fenaka drew workers away from the industry and left fishing vessels without enough crew, forcing many boat owners to sell. Answering a question by Mihaaru on “The Pulse” – a new programme hosted by the President's Office with government-aligned media – Muizzu said his administration was working to “right-size” state-owned enterprises and would carry out a survey over the next two months to assess current trends in the fisheries sector. He also said the administration had cleared outstanding payments owed to fishermen and that the new floating purchase price for skipjack tuna had increased the rate to MVR 20 (US$ 1.2) per kg, with plans to keep prices above MVR 18 per kg. He added that the entry of Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company into the yellowfin tuna market would also improve prices for yellowfin fishermen.
Fauzaan Ahmed Hussain, a 25-year-old man from Vaavu Keyodhoo, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of smuggling more than a kilogram of drugs.
The Auditor General's Office gazetted new regulations establishing the process for compensating companies when tourism islands are reclaimed by the state after lease agreements expire. The rules outline how compensation will be calculated for investors based on movable and immovable assets remaining on the island at the time it is taken back by the government.
The environment ministry said vessels entering the South Ari Marine Protected Area for snorkelling or diving activities will now be required to register through an online portal operated by the Environmental Regulatory Authority. Once registered, vessels will be issued a flag by rangers, the ministry said. All vessels operating in the area are also required to install propeller guards before 30th June.
Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Managing Sirector Hamdhan Shakeel told Mihaaru that Kandoofa Investment has been awarded a project to build an 18-floor commercial building next to the recently populated Fahi Dhiriulhun housing flats. The building will house parking space, and the new FDC offices, he said.
Education Minister Dr Ismail Shafeeu announced plans to revise the curriculum to allocate more time for students to study Dhivehi, Islam and mathematics. The curriculum change will be rolled out for Grades 1, 2 and. 3 next year, he said.
Land reclamation commenced in Kaafu Girifushi to expand the existing training base of the Maldives National Defence Force. The project will add 13.3 hectares of land to the island’s current 5.7-hectare area and includes the construction of revetments for coastal protection, along with groynes and a breakwater to help prevent erosion. According to the defence ministry, the project will also involve building L-block walls to allow vessels to dock, as well as two new jetties measuring 40 metres and 12 metres. Plans further include expanding the existing 100-metre firing range into a 300-metre small arms range. Once redeveloped, the facility is set to become the main base for National Service training, housing the army’s officer training wing and providing accommodation, resources and support facilities for students and trainers at the Non-Commissioned Officers academy.
Kulhudhuffushi City Mayor Mohamed Athif criticised the suspension of transport services that were previously provided by the Haa Dhaalu Atoll Council following the abolition of atoll councils. A notice issued by the Local Government Authority office for Haa Dhaalu, which replaced the council, said transport services had been suspended from June 18. Athif said the government had dissolved atoll councils without putting in place arrangements to continue the services they had been providing and without a clear plan for managing local administration. He added that he intends to hold discussions with leaders from other islands in Haa Dhaalu to establish a common platform to work in the best interests of the public.