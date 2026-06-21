Millionth tourist, record vape seizure and SOE redundancies

The tourism ministry gazetted regulations to govern how state-owned enterprises can be awarded tourism development projects under changes brought to the Tourism Act in December. Under the new rules, the government can lease land, islands or lagoons to financially and technically capable companies in which the state holds at least a 45 percent stake, subject to cabinet approval and compliance with lease acquisition fees and corporate social responsibility obligations. To apply, an SOE must submit a request to the tourism ministry, which will conduct a preliminary review before forwarding it to the cabinet for approval. Once approved, the president must designate the location for tourism development, while the auditor general must be notified after the lease agreement is signed. The regulations also allow state-owned companies to bypass upfront lease acquisition payments, with the amount instead deducted from government budget support provided to the enterprise. While SOEs are barred from subleasing leased islands, land or lagoons to third parties, they are permitted to contract out management of the tourism facility. In addition, companies are required to contribute US$ 500,000 to the tourism trust fund as part of their corporate social responsibility commitments, or invest the equivalent amount in ministry-approved development projects such as social centres, turf grounds, travellers’ huts or human resource development initiatives on inhabited islands.