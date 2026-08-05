Thilafushi's trash mountain could give way. There's nowhere else to put it.

"We’re taking a bunch of burnt, toxic waste in Thilafushi to the middle of Haa Dhaalu Atoll. Kunburudhoo is right in the middle of Haa Dhaalu – the second most populated atoll. Right next to Kunburudhoo is Kulhudhuffushi City, where the residents of Haa Alif, Haa Dhaalu, Shaviyani go to get healthcare. We are talking about planting a mountain of toxic waste right in front of that regional hospital," he said. "The next island is Kurinbee, even if the population is small, they are Maldivian people, too. Even now during the northeast monsoon they cannot barely stand the flies from the waste there. During the strong winds of southwest monsoon if you take the waste there, the people of Kulhudhuffushi, Nolhivaran, Nolhivaranfaru, Hanimaadhoo and Hirimaradhoo...to consider the people in these islands is what we asked.”