'Not new observations': abuse of state resources, a one-sided broadcaster and normalised vote-buying

The EC subsequently opened a re-registration window specifically in response to the referendum's addition but did not revise the threshold. Neither Malaysia with 499 re-registrants nor Sri Lanka with 186 met this. No overseas boxes were placed for the referendum, the country's first one since 2007. Under the 150-voter threshold used in the 2020/2021 and 2024 cycles, both countries would have qualified. The 2,000-voter threshold has been met only once in Maldivian electoral history, by Malaysia in the 2023 presidential election run-off. When the MDP raised the issue on 19 March, the EC stated in writing that "matters have now been finalised." TM categorised this as an administrative shortcoming. The commission had discretion to revise the threshold once the nature of the ballot changed but did not exercise it.