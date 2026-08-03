MDP protest, waste segregation and subsidy budget

MDP will hold a demonstration in Malé on 12 August to mark the anniversary of Black Friday while protesting against rising inflation and the black market dollar rates, party chair and former President Nasheed announced at an MDP national council meeting.
The MDP national council approved a motion to hold the party’s congress on 19 September, before the current council’s term expires. Chairperson Nasheed said elections for a new national council would take place after the congress, which is expected to amend the party’s constitution, including changes to the structure of the national council. Nasheed’s proposal to convene the congress on 19 September was approved with 52 votes from the 63 members present.
WAMCO announced that it will no longer accept unsegregated waste at its Thilafushi waste management facility, stating that last month's fire was caused by unsegregated waste. All garbage must now be separated into three categories: construction and demolition (including sand, concrete, aggregate, bricks, hollow blocks and ceramics); other C&D waste (such as PVC, wood, metal, plastic, electronics and cardboard); and bulk waste. Landing crafts transporting waste must keep these categories separate. Vessels that are turned away from Thilafushi for failing to comply will be reported to the relevant authorities, WAMCO warned.
Government revenue reached MVR24.1 billion (US$1.6 billion) as of 22 July, an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the finance ministry's latest weekly fiscal development report showed. Government spending also increased, rising 20 per cent to MVR25.5 billion from MVR21.3 billion over the same period last year. Spending on subsidies nearly doubled to MVR3.2 billion from MVR1.8 billion, largely due to higher fuel subsidy costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Spending on salaries, wages and allowances also increased due to pay hikes given to civil servants last November.
Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation said it had spent MVR13.5 million (US$874,290) since last October to collect and dispose of 5,040 tonnes of waste discarded at public areas near the Amaan housing towers.
Seventeen empty containers from the Maldives State Shipping cargo vessel MSS Graphene fell into the outer harbour limits of Colombo on Saturday morning, Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror reported. The containers toppled overboard as a result of rough seas, the newspaper said, citing a report received by Colombo Information Fusion Center. The cargo vessel departed from Maldives on 28 July. Marine Tracking applications showed the vessel docked north west of Colombo.
Fisheries Minister Ahmed Shiyam confirmed his intention to seek re-election as one of the ruling PNC’s vice presidents at the party’s congress in September, becoming the seventh senior party member to declare a bid for one of the six vice president posts.
The PNC’s internal election committee has decided that voting to elect the party’s top officials will not be conducted by secret ballot, Adhadhu reported.
Schools across the Maldives re-opened on Sunday after the term-end holidays, with students returning in their official uniforms following four months of attending classes in activity uniforms due to high temperatures. The education ministry had instructed schools in March to allow students to wear activity uniforms during warmer weather.
The western section of Ameenee Magu was closed from Sunday night as MTCC prepared for repairs on the first segment of the road. Police announced temporary traffic changes and urged owners to remove any parked vehicles.
Five Maldivians were infected with HIV last year, with the average age of those catching the infection 33 years, the Health Protection Agency said in response to a right to information request by Mihaaru.
Gaafu Dhaalu Gemanafushi Magistrate Court on Thursday issued a public notice asking anyone with information about Hassan Mohamed of Gaafu Alif Dhiyadhoo, who went missing at sea decades ago, to contact the court. The court told Sun that Hassan was reported lost at sea in 1973 and that it was seeking to determine whether he is still alive as part of inheritance proceedings. However, Gemanafushi Council Executive Mohamed Shiyam gave a different account, telling Mihaaru that Hassan disappeared in the Huvadhoo Channel in either 1983 or 1984 while travelling to Malé aboard a boat he had built to have a mechanised engine installed. Around 20 other people were on board the vessel. Shiyam said the court was attempting to legally confirm Hassan's death so that MTCC shares registered in his name could be transferred to his children. The residents of Dhiyadhoo were relocated to Gemanafushi following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.