MDP protest, waste segregation and subsidy budget

Gaafu Dhaalu Gemanafushi Magistrate Court on Thursday issued a public notice asking anyone with information about Hassan Mohamed of Gaafu Alif Dhiyadhoo, who went missing at sea decades ago, to contact the court. The court told Sun that Hassan was reported lost at sea in 1973 and that it was seeking to determine whether he is still alive as part of inheritance proceedings. However, Gemanafushi Council Executive Mohamed Shiyam gave a different account, telling Mihaaru that Hassan disappeared in the Huvadhoo Channel in either 1983 or 1984 while travelling to Malé aboard a boat he had built to have a mechanised engine installed. Around 20 other people were on board the vessel. Shiyam said the court was attempting to legally confirm Hassan's death so that MTCC shares registered in his name could be transferred to his children. The residents of Dhiyadhoo were relocated to Gemanafushi following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.