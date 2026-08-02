Comment: Nationalise the resorts

What I know is that this is not a reality we can vote our way into. Anyone who turns to electoral politics in the efforts realising this destiny is lethally mistaken. Do you really think any of them would let you just vote or protest their powers away? Do you really think they will listen to all this and go, "oh, okay, that sounds reasonable," and just make the world a better place right away? You know they won’t. This is where the "struggle" part of "class struggle" comes in, and it is something we are so highly averse to because we’ve been comfortable for so long in the last 50 years.