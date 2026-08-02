Comment: Nationalise the resorts
Halve the industry, expel foreign investors and repurpose the islands.
Artwork: Dosain
History and the present
Shield function: with Maumoon’s words made equivalent to that of God’s and the nation’s identity enshrined as "100% Muslim" (the only other country in history to do this is Saudi Arabia, even the prophetic Constitution of Medina wasn’t like this), he can deny any criticism of his policies as serving the western empire that he claimed to be against (for example, the post-1988 commercial laws in the Maldives were based on English capitalist laws "with little to no alteration." How is that anti-west?)
Sword function: similarly, alignment with the Saudis (and therefore the Americans, their silent backers) allowed Maumoon to implement western-style industrialisation like an invincible sword. 1979 was when we industrialised the fishing industry too, and from then onwards, the nation began to westernise its economic apparatus (our commercial laws, import laws, and so on), and no one could even point out this blatant westernisation because, like his Saudi masters, Maumoon pretended that this was actually "anti-west" when it really wasn’t!
Setting a precedent in weaponising the sale of islands and mass-contracting projects as an automated measure of corruption, of which the MMPRC corruption scandal is a paramount example
The case for nationalisation: a thousand-year voyage
The mathematics and economics: the 'easy' part
We had 175 operational resorts, of which 129 (74 per cent) were partially or fully foreign-owned
Resorts contributed US$4.7 out of US$5.6 billion of 2025’s total tourism value
The nation, on average, gets only 17.71 per cent of the wealth generated. The rest (83.29 per cent) flows into the hands of the elites. In 2025 figures alone, that means out of the US$5.6 billion we generated, the nation only received US$894.44 million, of which a majority is spent on politicians’ wages, construction projects, and dredging (did you know? In almost every year’s budget since the Maumoon era to this day, dredging is the single biggest individual capital expenditure)
Yet on average, tourism makes up 40.49 per cent of our entire national budget revenue
Obviously, foreign-owned resorts would take more of a cut from this, but for the sake of an approximate calculation, let’s say the US$4.7 billion mentioned above is evenly distributed between all 175 resorts. That amounts to about US$27 million per resort (in revenues, not profit) every year. We can even be charitable and assume that their operating expenditures consume half of their revenue (this is a pretty big margin!), rounding it down to a profit figure of US$13.5 million per resort
For context, Maldives has 186 inhabited islands and 179 operational resorts today, in 2026. Almost as many resorts as inhabited islands: do you see the insanity here?
According to the 2025 yearbook, the bed capacity in resorts during 2024 was 44,383 beds, or about 11.6 per cent of our national Maldivian population, or 27.7 per cent of Malé city’s population alone. And that is without apartment complexes or the assumption of household sharing. For further context, the registered households in Malé city alone is about 42,571.
Common counterpoints and responses
The politics: the 'hard' part – public ownership, not state or private ownership
|Type
|Definition
|Examples
|Personal
|Property that you own to use for yourself
|The house you live in; your phone; your television; your toothbrush; machinery to generate electricity for household use
|Private
|Property owned and inherited by an elite few to produce surplus value to obtain more capital
|A factory; other people's labour; houses you own only to rent, not to live in
|State
|Property owned by the government wherein only the elected officials have the final and highest say in what is to be done with them
|Public
|Property that belongs to everyone equally, wherein everyone has an equal say in what is to be done with them as well as equal power and ownership of these things
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