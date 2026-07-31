Money laundering, India transfers and gang crimes

The ACC referred money laundering charges against MHR Trading, reportedly a family company of former MMPRC managing director Abdulla Ziyath, for prosecution. A joint investigation with police found that between February 2014 and October 2015, SOF cheques totalling US$325,000 were deposited into MHR's account. The money came from revenue owed for islands and lagoons leased for tourism. A further US$50,000, paid to MMPRC as the acquisition cost for Fushidhiggaa in Alif Dhaalu, reached MHR's account through Ziyath. ACC said communications between Ziyath and MHR's managing director showed grounds for the MD to suspect the money was criminal proceeds. The commission is also seeking to recover the money along with profits made from investing it.