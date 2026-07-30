Stage repairs, island leasing and STO profits

The show's cancellation caused irrecoverable loss, Uber Events Director Umar Ziyad (DJ Umar) told Adhadhu. He said the venue was booked months in advance, the show was priced and sold on that basis across three categories, and the site was nearly ready when the ministry asked for it to be moved. He said the ministry offered suggestions rather than options – Feydhoo Finolhu and Crossroads – and that he asked only for another venue in Malé or Hulhumalé where he could sell the same three ticket categories. Of 1,800 tickets, 1,000 had sold: MVR490 (US$32) standing, MVR990 bleachers and MVR1,310 seated. He said Maldivian bands had been preparing for months, people were travelling from other islands, resorts and abroad, and he had received the band at the airport the night before. They boarded in Australia with a show and landed without one, after four months of arrangements.