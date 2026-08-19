A viral video about Islamic sex education, and the abuse that followed

My conclusion from this experience is that we need to be stricter towards trolls. Because trolls are not just trolls. They are real people living amongst us, you and I, in our society where your children and your loved ones live. A person who is capable of writing a hate message or threaten somebody online behind the protection of an anonymous account is not a safe person. When the line between online and real life is getting more and more blurry, calling for violence and spewing hatred is dangerous and it can have real life consequences. We need to urgently teach people to respect others who have differing views. We need to teach people that if you don't understand something, you can ask questions and that there is no shame in it. And that we should develop our critical thinking skills and be open to changing our views when presented with new information. We should always approach from a place of curiosity and not judgment. People should not be scared to voice their opinions no matter how novel or different.