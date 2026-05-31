Ten months of silence on the firm behind the Pearl Residence

In several reported cases, Henley's own internal risk systems flagged the applicants accurately. The applications proceeded. Most were approved. In response to OCCRP, Henley has consistently said that final approval rests with sovereign governments and that the firm follows the screening processes those governments specify. That defence holds at the level of any single transaction. The aggregate picture is harder to defend. One must wonder how a company with this record entered into a major partnership with the Maldivian government with no pushback from Maldivian institutions or media.