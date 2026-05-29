Prison protocol, parade fallout and Channel 13 hack

Home Minister Ali Ihusan defended the late-night cell raids described by Mohamed Shahzan, saying on X that the Adhadhu journalist's account was "100% false" and that the searches were triggered by a mobile phone found in the cell Shahzan shared with Adhadhu's Leevan Ali Nasir. Ihusan said Corrections officers entered the cell on the evening of May 15 at 7:35pm – acting on information from a member of the public – and found a phone hidden in a cupboard. The two journalists were subsequently held separately under monitoring, he said, and their cells were searched at intervals under "standard protocol" for prisoners involved in prison contraband. He rejected the suggestion that the raids targeted the two specifically or were directed by any party. "These actions are not targeted at specific inmates…Furthermore, matters of this nature in prison are not decided by the president," Ihusaan said, adding that Muizzu had never given him instructions on such prison operations during his tenure. Sentenced prisoners would be treated as prisoners regardless of what they "think" they were doing before sentencing, he tweeted. Ihusaan did not deny that the sleeping platform and parts of the cell walls had been demolished.
Pro-government voices condemned the annual Mashi Maali parade in Kulhudhuffushi, which featured floats satirising President Muizzu's alleged affair, the jailed Adhadhu journalists and the government's record on development and electricity supply. Azima Shukoor, attorney for the first family, said on Facebook the parade "spoils the whole Eid social happiness vibe." Islamic Minister Dr Mohamed Shaheem said on X Eid celebrations should not contradict Islamic culture and that the dignity of an Islamic Eid must be preserved. Sheikh Ali Zaid called the displays "vile, satanic acts." Adhaalath Party President Mohamed Shifan said using "shameful imagery and language" was not characteristic of Muslims and not part of Maldivian culture. But former Vice President Dr Mohamed Jameel Ahmed, who holds an advanced degree in Islamic Sharia, defended the parade as "an effort to stop evil to the best of one's ability," in line with a well-known Hadith. He said scholars' objections stemmed from the fact that the satire targeted Muizzu.
Channel 13, a private TV station closely aligned with the opposition PNF, was hacked., Channel 13's in-charge Hussain Ihsan said the server breach was detected shortly midnight and that the station's technical team was working to resolve the issue.
The Majlis scheduled an out-of-session sitting for Sunday to take up the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim. The PNC parliamentary group submitted the motion earlier this month with 73 party signatures. The motion alleges Nazim has abused his position, sown discord, and acted with bias in a way that undermines parliamentary order. The Sunday sitting comes as Nazim has left the country, with his departure following rumours that authorities were seeking his arrest. Nazim, a former deputy speaker from 2009 to 2015 and a previously influential figure in the Muizzu government, was a close associate of former President Yameen. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on corruption charges in 2015 during the Yameen administration's internal purge, granted political asylum in the United Kingdom after travelling to Singapore on medical leave, and returned to the Maldives in 2018 after the Supreme Court overturned his conviction. Former President Nasheed has previously claimed that the move against Nazim is a pretext to deter 23 PNC MPs reportedly preparing to back a no-confidence motion against President Muizzu.
The national carrier Maldivian reminded passengers travelling to India that they must complete a mandatory Self-Declaration Form before arrival. The advisory follows WHO's declaration of ebola as public health emergency of international concern.