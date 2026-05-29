Prison protocol, parade fallout and Channel 13 hack

Home Minister Ali Ihusan defended the late-night cell raids described by Mohamed Shahzan, saying on X that the Adhadhu journalist's account was "100% false" and that the searches were triggered by a mobile phone found in the cell Shahzan shared with Adhadhu's Leevan Ali Nasir. Ihusan said Corrections officers entered the cell on the evening of May 15 at 7:35pm – acting on information from a member of the public – and found a phone hidden in a cupboard. The two journalists were subsequently held separately under monitoring, he said, and their cells were searched at intervals under "standard protocol" for prisoners involved in prison contraband. He rejected the suggestion that the raids targeted the two specifically or were directed by any party. "These actions are not targeted at specific inmates…Furthermore, matters of this nature in prison are not decided by the president," Ihusaan said, adding that Muizzu had never given him instructions on such prison operations during his tenure. Sentenced prisoners would be treated as prisoners regardless of what they "think" they were doing before sentencing, he tweeted. Ihusaan did not deny that the sleeping platform and parts of the cell walls had been demolished.