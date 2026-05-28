Shahzan release, Eid celebrations and drone delivery

Former President Nasheed said he hopes to grow MDP to over 100,000 members without losing a single one, in a video posted on X ahead of the party's June 12 chairperson election, which he is contesting. The remarks came amid tension over a comment he made in the MDP national council WhatsApp group that election losers should stay "a little further back" in party affairs while winners stay close – which he later softened to a hope that losing candidates would remain involved, if at a distance. Nasheed – who previously left MDP with threats to dismantle it and founded his own party, The Democrats – said he did not want anyone leaving MDP for any reason and would work to reach the membership target during the campaign and beyond. MDP currently has 43,784 members, behind the ruling PNC's 74,048, according to Elections Commission figures.