Shahzan release, Eid celebrations and drone delivery

Adhadhu journalist Mohamed Shahzan was released after serving a 15-day jail sentence for contempt of court. Upon his release, Shahzan said he would not be intimidated into backing down. He was jailed after questioning Muizzu at a press conference about allegations in an Adhadhu documentary about an alleged affair with an aide. The Criminal Court ruled the question violated a gag order it had issued the night before, on the eve of Muizzu's Monday press conference. Muizzu himself declared at that press conference that Shahzan had breached the order. The 15-day sentence was handed down at a rushed hearing the next day. Shahzan accused Corrections of harassing him in jail on Muizzu's direct orders. Officers entered his cell nightly with iron bars and sledgehammers to destroy his sleeping platform and parts of the wall, he alleged.
Maldives marked Eid al-Adha with the morning communal prayer, ritual sacrifices and festivities across the country. In the capital, children's events took place at four venues across Malé, Hulhumalé and Villimalé, with stalls and games. The MNDF-coordinated "Eid Haveeru 1447," running 4pm to 6pm over three days, brought in 11 state-owned enterprises alongside the military and police, with water fountains, foam pools, repelling and water slides. The MNDF and police drew the biggest crowds, displaying uniforms, equipment and land and sea vehicles for children to photograph, along with the police dog squad. Celebrations elsewhere featured cultural performances, boduberu, Koadi Kendun and maali dancing.
Police intercepted drugs being flown into Maafushi Prison by drone, seizing five rubber packets of suspected narcotics with a provisional weight of 395.92 grams in an operation just before 1am on May 24. The operation was conducted jointly by Maafushi Prison, Maafushi Police Station and Counter Narcotics Intelligence. No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
A 14-year-old boy was flown to Malé for treatment after being electrocuted in L. Gan, police said. The report came in at around 11:15pm on Tuesday; the boy was treated at Gan Regional Hospital before being brought to Malé at about 8:15am on Wednesday. Details of his condition and injuries were not available. Police are investigating.
Former President Nasheed said he hopes to grow MDP to over 100,000 members without losing a single one, in a video posted on X ahead of the party's June 12 chairperson election, which he is contesting. The remarks came amid tension over a comment he made in the MDP national council WhatsApp group that election losers should stay "a little further back" in party affairs while winners stay close – which he later softened to a hope that losing candidates would remain involved, if at a distance. Nasheed – who previously left MDP with threats to dismantle it and founded his own party, The Democrats – said he did not want anyone leaving MDP for any reason and would work to reach the membership target during the campaign and beyond. MDP currently has 43,784 members, behind the ruling PNC's 74,048, according to Elections Commission figures.