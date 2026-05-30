Tea and crabs with Raadh Thoriq Ibrahim

The enigmatic animator and artist Raadh Thoriq Ibrahim and I catch up after a busy weekend of pushing our comic Crabs at the Lonuziyaaraiy Park on the good people of Malé. For us, the comic is old news though as we finished it over a year ago. But getting it printed was hell – it’s taken significantly more time than creating the comic itself. However, I managed to get the business done on a trip to Trivandrum, after checking with several printers during my hours off hospital duty.