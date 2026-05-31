Server hack, drug café and PNC payments

Channel 13 condemned Thursday's hack on its servers, calling it a deliberate attack on established media and an attempt to silence journalism. It occurred shortly after the channel reported on the hacking of a group called "Cockroach Junta Party," an Indian Gen Z movement, the station said. The act fell within penal code provisions on computer-related offences, it added. "Be it intimidation, gag orders, jail, or hacking, Channel 13 will not falter in delivering information," the station's parent company Media Ring Private said. The Maldives Journalists Association said it was deeply concerned by the cyberattack and had reached out to Channel 13 to offer solidarity and support, calling attacks on media infrastructure a serious threat to press operations and free speech.
Fuvahmulah Magistrate Court issued an 85-day closure order against a section of a house suspected of operating as a drug den where narcotics were being imported, sold, and consumed on-site. The order, issued on May 27 under the Drug Act, is the first of its kind by a magistrate court. It made unauthorised entry to the premises during the closure period a criminal offence. Police said they will continue identifying and closing similar premises across the southern atoll.
The President's Office has resumed monthly payments of MVR 50,000 (US$ 3,240) to PNC MPs after a two-month gap, sources within the ruling coalition told Adhadhu. The payments resumed as PNC's parliamentary group was collecting signatures on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim, which is scheduled for Sunday's out-of-session sitting. Every PNC MP except Nazim signed the motion. PNC parliamentary group deputy leader Ibrahim Shujau denied the Adhadhu report, calling it false, saying PNC MPs receive only their parliamentary salary on the same terms as MDP and other members, and condemning what he called fake news intended to break up the group through fitna.
The Criminal Court remanded two women arrested last month for allegedly smuggling 1.82 kilograms of drugs for a further 30 days. Police told the court that Aminath Roona, 29, was the ringleader and that co-defendant Alya Sharsa Naseer, 25, travelled abroad under her direction. Evidence presented includes Alya's travel history showing frequent overseas trips and incriminating phone data, while items found in Roona's home matched those in the controlled delivery package. Roona's defence requested police bodycam footage.
The Health Protection Agency began procuring measles vaccines from abroad to offer catch-up vaccination to anyone who has not completed two doses of the MMR or MMRI vaccine, as the country deals with a resurgence of the disease it eliminated nine years ago. HPA Public Health Director Nashiya Abdul Ghafoor said those without documentation of prior vaccination should complete two doses as the safest precaution. The immunocompromised and those with chronic illness are at greatest risk. HPA urged anyone developing fever with a rash to seek medical attention immediately, self-isolate while awaiting test results, and avoid crowded places.
A brawl involving migrant workers at Malé's Artificial Beach surfaced in a social media video showing around six foreign men fighting. The case had not been formally reported but had come to police attention through the video, police said in a message to media. The incident contained criminal elements and would be investigated, it added. Migrant workers have previously been arrested and deported over similar incidents.
A speedboat carrying tourists ran aground and broke up on a reef near Constance Halaveli Resort in AA atoll on Friday night, police said. All 20 people on board, including tourists, were rescued by the resort's own launch before police responded to the distress call. Video circulating on Facebook showed the launch, the White Sand Shark, breaking apart on the reef before capsizing, with passengers clinging to debris in the water. No casualties were reported.
Tourist arrivals rose three percent this month with 127,314 visitors as of May 28 after 21 percent and 24 percent declines in March and April respectively, largely driven by Middle East war-related disruption to European and Gulf transit traffic via Doha and Dubai. Total arrivals of 928,750 remain down four percent against 2025. The modest uptick this month is being driven by Indian and other Asian source markets. China is currently the top source market with over 142,094 arrivals, followed by Russia at 122,814 and the United Kingdom at 79,600.
Entrepreneur and artist Raya Mansoor was named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia, becoming only the third Maldivian to feature on the list. She is co-founder of Oevaali Art Shop in Malé, a jewellery, accessories, and stationery brand she launched with her sister in 2015, which has since expanded to Singapore. She is also a self-taught artist whose work was recently exhibited at Galeria Azur in Berlin.