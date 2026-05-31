Server hack, drug café and PNC payments

Channel 13 condemned Thursday's hack on its servers, calling it a deliberate attack on established media and an attempt to silence journalism. It occurred shortly after the channel reported on the hacking of a group called "Cockroach Junta Party," an Indian Gen Z movement, the station said. The act fell within penal code provisions on computer-related offences, it added. "Be it intimidation, gag orders, jail, or hacking, Channel 13 will not falter in delivering information," the station's parent company Media Ring Private said. The Maldives Journalists Association said it was deeply concerned by the cyberattack and had reached out to Channel 13 to offer solidarity and support, calling attacks on media infrastructure a serious threat to press operations and free speech.