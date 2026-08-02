Turkish trade, missing crew and accidents at sea

All thirteen MPs of the opposition MDP signed onto a no-confidence motion submitted against Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed, accusing him of failing to answer to parliament, neglecting his ministerial responsibilities and engaging in conduct prohibited under the law. The motion blames Saeed for inflation and the rising black market rate for US dollars, alleging that he downplayed the issues instead of taking action to address them. The MDP also accused Saeed of mismanaging state funds and assets, alleging that public money had been wasted on overseas investor forums and ceremonial events. It cited the proposed Development Bank as an example, claiming that MVR6.56 million (US$425,420) had been spent on the initiative without any tangible outcome. The motion further argues that amendments to the Special Economic Zones Act threaten the Maldives' sovereignty by allowing foreign parties to exercise control over designated township areas without adequate oversight. It also criticises Saeed over the government's failure to generate revenue from several flagship economic projects, including the projected MVR400 million from bunkering services, the lack of disclosure surrounding a proposed US$9 billion financial centre, and stalled progress on the Maldives Economic Gateway project in Haa Alif Hoarafushi.