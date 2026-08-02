Turkish trade, missing crew and accidents at sea

A preferential trade agreement between Maldives and Türkiye signed on 4 November 2024 came into force on Saturday. The economic development ministry said the concessions cover 75 tariff lines at the six-digit level of the Harmonised System and enhances market trade access for Maldivian fisheries exports to a market of 85 million consumers. It would enable Maldivian businesses to source a wider range of Turkish products and help diversify import sources, strengthen supply chain resilience, improve price competitiveness, support export growth, encourage industrial development and foster stronger commercial partnerships, the ministry said.
A landing craft travelling from Thilafushi capsized near Gaafaru on Friday morning. Police said 10 crew members were on board at the time. Eight crew members – including two Maldivians and six expatriates – were rescued, while two expatriates remained missing. The MNDF said the Coast Guard continued search and rescue operations on Friday using the new ship Imaaduddin and a fast interceptor craft. The search continued by sea and air on Saturday, but the two missing crew members had not been found as of Saturday night.
Live-aboard safari Princess Laala, anchored off Kaafu Maafushi and used as a floating bar by tourists visiting the local tourism hotspot, ran aground on Friday morning after it broke off its anchor and crashed onto the outer breakwater of the island. Videos on social media show strong waves breaking the vessel apart and the debris crashing into the breakwater. Police said the incident was reported at 10.15am and that six people were on board, but none were injured. Maafushi council president said that only a small part of the body of the vessel survived and that the council and residents were working on cleaning up the wood and debris washing into the harbour.
Severe weather affected the Maldives throughout the weekend, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas across much of the country. The Met Office said 84 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Hulhulé and Baa Dharavandhoo between Thursday and Friday. Average wind speeds reached 17 miles per hour in Kulhudhuffushi City, Noonu Maafaru and Hulhulé, while wind gusts of up to 46 miles per hour were recorded in Laamu Kahdhoo.
Police reported an increase in maritime accidents and urged seafarers undertaking essential travel to check the latest weather forecasts, follow safety precautions, ensure vessels carry the necessary safety equipment, adhere to cargo weight limits and confirm that onboard communication systems are operational.
The National Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday that it had received reports of damage caused by strong winds and swell surges on several islands. In Feydhoo, Addu City, strong winds tore the roof off a house, while a breadfruit tree fell onto the kitchen of another home, damaging its roof. Swell surges also affected Raa Rinbudhoo and Laamu Isdhoo.
MNDF advised seafarers to exercise caution over a metal barge drifting east between Kaafu Himmafushi and Kaafu Girifushi. The unlit barge was located about 3.5 nautical miles west of Himmafushi.
President Muizzu announced plans to establish two advisory councils by November – a smaller council and a larger body comprising up to 150 experts. Speaking on PSM's Nation Chat programme, he also said a project to replace the current national identity cards with smart ID cards is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.
Six senior members of the ruling party, including Central Maafannu MP Asma Rasheed, Baarah MP Ibrahim Shujau, Nilandhoo MP Fathimath Saudha, Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed, Youth Minister Abdulla Rafiu and Chief Government Spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef, are among the candidates contesting for the post of vice presidents at the PNC congress scheduled for September, several media outlets reported.
All thirteen MPs of the opposition MDP signed onto a no-confidence motion submitted against Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed, accusing him of failing to answer to parliament, neglecting his ministerial responsibilities and engaging in conduct prohibited under the law. The motion blames Saeed for inflation and the rising black market rate for US dollars, alleging that he downplayed the issues instead of taking action to address them. The MDP also accused Saeed of mismanaging state funds and assets, alleging that public money had been wasted on overseas investor forums and ceremonial events. It cited the proposed Development Bank as an example, claiming that MVR6.56 million (US$425,420) had been spent on the initiative without any tangible outcome. The motion further argues that amendments to the Special Economic Zones Act threaten the Maldives' sovereignty by allowing foreign parties to exercise control over designated township areas without adequate oversight. It also criticises Saeed over the government's failure to generate revenue from several flagship economic projects, including the projected MVR400 million from bunkering services, the lack of disclosure surrounding a proposed US$9 billion financial centre, and stalled progress on the Maldives Economic Gateway project in Haa Alif Hoarafushi.
Former President Nasheed defended a controversial residency-by-investment programme, saying he believes it would benefit the Maldives by creating opportunities for a different form of tourism business. Scrutiny over the government’s Pearl Residence programme has increased in recent weeks. MDP MP Dr Shamheed proposed a resolution last week calling to halt the programme and disclose all agreements with operator Henley & Partners within 14 days.
Normal operations at waste transfer stations in Malé, Hulhumalé and Villimalé would resume on Saturday, WAMCO announced, after the collection of bulk and construction waste was scaled back following a fire at Thilafushi two weeks earlier. WAMCO said its Call and Pickup Service and the collection of construction and demolition waste would both resume on Saturday. The reduction of waste collection led to complaints due to accumulation of waste particularly in Hulhumalé. On Thursday, WAMCO managing director Mujthaba Jaleel said HDC had allocated a plot of land for WAMCO to temporarily manage the waste problem in Hulhumalé.
Flooding on the newly opened section of Boduthakurufaanu Magu is happening because three pump stations remain under construction even as the road was opened ahead of Independence Day, MTCC said. The company said the pump stations are expected to be completed by 15 August and that it will continue draining floodwater caused by the ongoing monsoon rains until the drainage system is fully operational.
Bank of Maldives CEO Mohamed Shareef was appointed as the chair of the Asian Bankers Association, becoming the first Maldivian to hold the position.